Stellantis to go all-electric in Europe from 2026

All Stellantis launches from 2026 in Europe will be pure-electric, as the company strives to slash its carbon footprint.

The deadline has been set with a view to reducing Stellantis's carbon output by 50% compared to current levels, by 2030.

The company's new strategy, detailed today by CEO Carlos Tavares, is called Dare 2030, and will see each of its 14 vehicle manufacturers go all-electric in the coming years, using a family of new EV platforms and advanced software architecture.

The company will sell only pure-electric vehicles in Europe by the end of the decade, and 50% of its US-market passenger cars and light commercial vehicles will be pure-electric by the same time.

Tavares confirmed that the company will launch 100 new products between 2022 and 2030, by which point it aims to boost revenues by 72% compared to 2021 levels (€152bn - £127m).

“Dare Forward 2030 inspires us to become so much more than we’ve ever been. We are expanding our vision, breaking the limits and embracing a new mindset, one that seeks to transform all facets of mobility for the betterment of our families, communities and the societies in which we operate.

Powered by our diversity, Stellantis leads the way the world moves by delivering innovative, clean, safe, and affordable mobility solutions.

Stellantis will be the industry champion in climate change mitigation, becoming carbon net zero by 2038, with a 50% reduction by 2030. Taking a leadership role in decarbonisation, as well as a decisive step forward in the circular economy, is our contribution to a sustainable future."

A big part of this push will be a reinvention of Stellantis's premium brands: Maserati, Alfa Romeo, DS and Lancia, which will launch only EVs from 2025 and stop selling combustion cars from 2030.

Overall, Stellantis will launch 75 BEV nameplates by 2030, and be selling five million annually by that point.

Previewed as part of the presentation was a new pure-electric off-roader from Jeep, which will be launched in the first half of next year, and joined by an all-electric 'lifestyle' family SUV in 2024.

Meanwhile, US brand Dodge will launch an all-electric pick up in 2024, which Tavares said will "outperform" its primary rivals – the Ford F-150 Lightning and Chevrolet Silverado – in terms of range, payload and charge times.

In addition to expanding its EV portfolio, Stellantis will seek to double its net revenues by 2030, while sustaining double-digit margins for the duration of the strategy. Its break-even point will remain at less than 50% of shipments.