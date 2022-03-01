BACK TO ALL NEWS
Alfa Romeo, DS, Lancia and Maserati all-electric from 2025
Alfa Romeo, DS, Lancia and Maserati all-electric from 2025

Stellantis's European premium brands will stop launching combustion models in just three years time
1 March 2022

Premium brands Alfa Romeo, Maserati, DS and Lancia will launch only pure-electric models from 2025 as part of a bold electrification strategy launched by parent company Stellantis. 

The move brings the Stellantis-owned premium brands into line with British brand Jaguar, which will also go all-electric from 2025. All other Stellantis brands operating in Europe – Peugeot, JeepCitroën, Vauxhall, Opel and Fiat, will stop launching combustion cars in 2026.

Stellantis's Dare 2030 strategy has been launched with a view to slashing its carbon footprint by 50% by 2030, boosting revenues and maintaining strong operating margins. 

The initiative has heavy implications for all brands in the portfolio, but particularly the premium-oriented European brands, which will now undergo a period of rapid and dramatic reinvention to meet the new deadline.

Stellantis plans to multiply its premium segment revenues by four, and its profits in this segment by five, by 2030. In eight years time, Stellantis hopes, premium cars will contribute 11% of its overall revenues, up from 4% currently. 

Alfa Romeo currently sells the Giulia saloon and Stelvio SUV – both pure-combustion propositions – and is about to launch the Alfa Romeo Tonale, which will get a pure-EV option in 2024. The latest development means the existing duo's replacements will not have a combustion option, calling time on the firm's venerable 2.9-litre petrol V6 engine and Giorgio platform.

The Turin-based brand is planning to launch an entry-level electric crossover, reportedly called the Brennero, and could revive the GTV nameplate for an all-electric sports car to rival the Porsche Taycan. 

Maserati, meanwhile, sells mild-hybrid versions of the Ghibli and Levante, and is tipped to launch pure-electric 'Folgore' version of the new Maserati Grecale SUV and GranTurismo sports car in 2023. It has yet to be confirmed if the Maserati Quattroporte, Levante, Ghibli and MC20 will survive beyond 2025 with all-electric powertrains. 

DS will double the size of its line-up in 2022 with the addition of the new DS 4 hatchback and DS 9 saloon, but still only has one pure-EV on its books: the DS 3 Crossback E-Tense. The company's first bespoke EV is due in 2024, using Stellantis's new STLA architecture, alongside a pure-electric version of the DS 4. 

And Lancia has only had one model on its books for several years: the 11-year-old Ypsilon supermini. Questions have been raised about the brand's sustainability, given this limited portfolio and the fact that it only sells cars in its Italian home market currently, but Tavares's plan represents Stellantis's commitment to reviving Lancia's fortunes as an all-EV manufacturer.

Given the current Ypsilon uses the Fiat 500's platform, it is feasible that a new-generation car could be introduced atop that of the new Fiat 500 Electric. 

