Alfa Romeo, DS, Lancia and Maserati all-electric from 2025

Premium brands Alfa Romeo, Maserati, DS and Lancia will launch only pure-electric models from 2025 as part of a bold electrification strategy launched by parent company Stellantis.

The move brings the Stellantis-owned premium brands into line with British brand Jaguar, which will also go all-electric from 2025. All other Stellantis brands operating in Europe – Peugeot, Jeep, Citroën, Vauxhall, Opel and Fiat, will stop launching combustion cars in 2026.

Stellantis's Dare 2030 strategy has been launched with a view to slashing its carbon footprint by 50% by 2030, boosting revenues and maintaining strong operating margins.

The initiative has heavy implications for all brands in the portfolio, but particularly the premium-oriented European brands, which will now undergo a period of rapid and dramatic reinvention to meet the new deadline.

Stellantis plans to multiply its premium segment revenues by four, and its profits in this segment by five, by 2030. In eight years time, Stellantis hopes, premium cars will contribute 11% of its overall revenues, up from 4% currently.

Alfa Romeo currently sells the Giulia saloon and Stelvio SUV – both pure-combustion propositions – and is about to launch the Alfa Romeo Tonale, which will get a pure-EV option in 2024. The latest development means the existing duo's replacements will not have a combustion option, calling time on the firm's venerable 2.9-litre petrol V6 engine and Giorgio platform.

The Turin-based brand is planning to launch an entry-level electric crossover, reportedly called the Brennero, and could revive the GTV nameplate for an all-electric sports car to rival the Porsche Taycan.

Maserati, meanwhile, sells mild-hybrid versions of the Ghibli and Levante, and is tipped to launch pure-electric 'Folgore' version of the new Maserati Grecale SUV and GranTurismo sports car in 2023. It has yet to be confirmed if the Maserati Quattroporte, Levante, Ghibli and MC20 will survive beyond 2025 with all-electric powertrains.