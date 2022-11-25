Aehra set to launch 800bhp 'supercar saloon' in 2025

US-Italian EV start-up Aehra will launch a €160,000 (£138,160) electric saloon to join its recently revealed SUV, forming a two-car line-up to take on the “under-occupied” ultra-premium segment.

Arriving without a name (no Aehra vehicles will be named), the Mercedes-Benz EQS rival will be styled in a similarly dramatic way to its larger sibling, with short overhangs, a rakish roofline and a signature lighting design front and rear.

The second model from the firm, which was formed only this year, will sit “much” lower than the €180,000 (£155,430) SUV, chief designer and former Lamborghini style boss Filippo Perini told Autocar, and it will resemble a “concept on the street”. The EV will also look more like a supercar than a saloon, the Urus designer confirmed, with a sleek body and sharp lines. Perini called it the “best vehicle” he has ever designed: “The exterior is amazing.”

Alessandro Serra, Aehra’s head of design, said: “We simply aim to become the most attractive Italian EV brand.”

As with the SUV, most of the design will be fitted around the car’s stretched cabin – the dashboard will sit above the front axle – in line with Aehra’s vision of a spacious interior to fit passengers over six-foot tall “comfortably”. The doors will be “not usual”, confirmed Serra, but he said they will not take the form of the SUV’s scissor doors.

The saloon will share 70% of its components with the SUV to minimise production costs and time. This will include the same 3m-long monobody chassis (the saloon will measure 5.10m in length) and 120kWh battery – no other car on sale currently houses a bigger one – giving it a range of close to 500 miles.