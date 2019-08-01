965bhp Puritalia Berlinetta hybrid coming to Salon Prive

Puritalia Automobili is due to showcase its Berlinetta hybrid sports car at this year’s Salon Privé motoring event.

The Italian firm launched the Berlinetta at the Geneva motor show earlier this year, revealing it to be what it calls a ‘Super Hybrid’ hand-built grand tourer with a top speed of 208mph. A front-mounted V8 petrol engine runs in collaboration with a rear-mounted electric motor to produce a combined 965bhp. Puritalia claims this makes the Berlinetta the most powerful Italian hybrid supercar; the Ferrari LaFerrari of 2013 made 950bhp.

The market for exclusive, hand-crafted hybrid and electric sports cars from small firms seems to be a growing one in Italy. In this case, the production run will be limited to 150 units. There’s engineering substance, too: the Berlinetta uses a carbonfibre central tub complete with exposed carbonfibre finishes and aluminium subframes.

In addition to the car’s UK debut, Puritalia is also due to announce official dealerships for the UK and Australia to handle the sale of right-hand-drive models. There will also be a private event after the show in which ‘selected customers’ will be given the chance to test-drive the Berlinetta.