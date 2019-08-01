965bhp Puritalia Berlinetta hybrid coming to Salon Prive

Hand-crafted Italian super grand touring car aims for exclusivity; will make its UK debut next month
by Ed Browne
1 August 2019

Puritalia Automobili is due to showcase its Berlinetta hybrid sports car at this year’s Salon Privé motoring event. 

The Italian firm launched the Berlinetta at the Geneva motor show earlier this year, revealing it to be what it calls a ‘Super Hybrid’ hand-built grand tourer with a top speed of 208mph. A front-mounted V8 petrol engine runs in collaboration with a rear-mounted electric motor to produce a combined 965bhp. Puritalia claims this makes the Berlinetta the most powerful Italian hybrid supercar; the Ferrari LaFerrari of 2013 made 950bhp.

The market for exclusive, hand-crafted hybrid and electric sports cars from small firms seems to be a growing one in Italy. In this case, the production run will be limited to 150 units. There’s engineering substance, too: the Berlinetta uses a carbonfibre central tub complete with exposed carbonfibre finishes and aluminium subframes. 

In addition to the car’s UK debut, Puritalia is also due to announce official dealerships for the UK and Australia to handle the sale of right-hand-drive models. There will also be a private event after the show in which ‘selected customers’ will be given the chance to test-drive the Berlinetta. 

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

Paolo Parente, CEO and founder of Puritalia, said: “We are thrilled to present our Berlinetta for the first time in the UK at this year’s Salon Privé.

“The huge interest we have received from the UK proves how much the British motor culture still appreciates traditional skills and craftsmanship, where Italian cars, just like the British ones, are second to none.”

The Salon Privé event is now in its 14th year. Held at Blenheim Palace, the annual automotive event styles itself as prestigious, with fine dining and a luxury retail village key parts of the experience.

Read more:

FV Frangivento to reveal 1000bhp hybrid hypercar

Pininfarina Battista shows off restyled front-end

Top 10 best hypercars 2019

Austrian firm to bring 1198bhp plug-in hybrid GT to UK

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week