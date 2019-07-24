Austrian firm to bring 1198bhp plug-in hybrid GT to UK

Newly revived Austrian car maker Austro Daimler will make its UK debut in September with a high-performance hybrid grand tourer.
The striking Bergmeister ADR 630 Shooting Grand, inspired by the 1931 Bergmeister sports car, has a bespoke electrified powertrain that produces 1198bhp and 1180lb ft, pushing it from 0-62mph in 2.5sec and onto a claimed top speed of more than 200mph.
Only one example has been built so far, with limited production expected to begin after the car's UK showing. Pricing will be confirmed at a later date.
The car’s 3.0-litre straight-six engine is taken from the Mercedes-AMG GT sports car and mated to three electric motors that each produce 271bhp.
A 55kWh lithium ion battery capable of charging at a rate of 150kW is mounted at the rear, hence the shooting break bodywork. It provides a claimed electric-only range of 155 miles on the WLTP cycle.
The Bergmeister ADR 630 Shooting Grand can travel farther on electric power alone than many purpose-built compact electric cars, such as the Honda E and Mini Electric, which is especially significant when you consider its substantial size.
Despite measuring 4.5m long and more than 2.0m wide, the car weighs just 1650kg as a result of its aluminium spaceframe chassis and lightweight body components.
Notable styling features include its front-hinged bonnet, gullwing doors, rising rear roofline, wraparound tail-lights and double-bubble roof, although its silhouette is similar to that of the GT with which it shares some powertrain components.
The minimalist but elegant interior is said to have been inspired by the 1930s Art Deco movement and features large amounts of wood and leather.
Austro Daimler was established in 1899 and went on to become one of the Austro-Hungarian Empire's most important manufacturers. It introduced the world’s fastest car, the 85mph Prinz Heinrich, in 1910. The company was dissolved in 1934, shortly after merging with contemporary Austrian companies Steyr and Puch.
The revived brand's new model is inspired by the 1931 Bergmeister, which became well-known for its success in mountain races.
Project manager Roland Stagl said: “When we were developing the vehicle, our overriding concern was to capture the spirit of the original Bergmeister and to translate this into the future, just as if the brand never ceased to exist.
“Considering the ethos and values of the brand and acknowledging its position as a true automotive innovator, led us to design the Shooting Grand with what we like to describe as innovation by tradition”.
The Bergmeister ADR 630 Shooting Grand will be shown at the Salon Privé motor show at Blenheim Palace in September.
Join the debate
March1
Awkward looking
By Hybrid, do they mean it is made by sticking the bits of three other cars together and calling it a day?
Will86
Quite like it,
Shooting brakes appeal to me, but in the 3D model, does the yellow box represent the battery pack? If so that can't do the centre of gravity any good.
abkq
Another overpowered oversized
Another overpowered oversized hypercar. This one also manages to look like a poorly finished fibreglass kit car.
Where do they find the engineers , designers, investment money for these vanity projercts anyway? Not a week goes by without a hypercar being announced.
Add your comment