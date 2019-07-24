Austrian firm to bring 1198bhp plug-in hybrid GT to UK

The Bergmeister ADR 630 Shooting Grand can travel farther on electric power alone than many purpose-built compact electric cars, such as the Honda E and Mini Electric, which is especially significant when you consider its substantial size.

Despite measuring 4.5m long and more than 2.0m wide, the car weighs just 1650kg as a result of its aluminium spaceframe chassis and lightweight body components.

Notable styling features include its front-hinged bonnet, gullwing doors, rising rear roofline, wraparound tail-lights and double-bubble roof, although its silhouette is similar to that of the GT with which it shares some powertrain components.

The minimalist but elegant interior is said to have been inspired by the 1930s Art Deco movement and features large amounts of wood and leather.

Austro Daimler was established in 1899 and went on to become one of the Austro-Hungarian Empire's most important manufacturers. It introduced the world’s fastest car, the 85mph Prinz Heinrich, in 1910. The company was dissolved in 1934, shortly after merging with contemporary Austrian companies Steyr and Puch.

The revived brand's new model is inspired by the 1931 Bergmeister, which became well-known for its success in mountain races.

Project manager Roland Stagl said: “When we were developing the vehicle, our overriding concern was to capture the spirit of the original Bergmeister and to translate this into the future, just as if the brand never ceased to exist.

“Considering the ethos and values of the brand and acknowledging its position as a true automotive innovator, led us to design the Shooting Grand with what we like to describe as innovation by tradition”.

The Bergmeister ADR 630 Shooting Grand will be shown at the Salon Privé motor show at Blenheim Palace in September.

