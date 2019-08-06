236mph Tushek TS 900 H Apex is 'lightest hypercar'

Low-volume Slovenian manufacturer Tushek will show its new TS 900 H Apex hybrid hypercar in the UK next month.

The company claims that with a kerbweight of just 1410kg, the TS 900 is the lightest car in its segment. By comparison, the recently revealed Lotus Evija weighs 1680kg and the new Ferrari SF90 Stradale tips the scales at 1570kg.

Like the Lotus and Ferrari, the TS 900 is built around a lightweight, high-strength steel spaceframe and a pre-impregnated two-seat carbonfibre tub, but it also features a removable targa-style roof panel and striking scissor doors.

The TS 900’s hybrid powertrain comprises a rear-mounted 4.2-litre V8 and a pair of electric motors driving the front wheels, good for a combined 937bhp and 1033lb ft. Power is sent to the rear through a six-speed sequential racing gearbox weighing just 62kg.

Tushek claims the hypercar will sprint from 0-62mph in 2.5sec – 0.3sec quicker than the McLaren Senna – and on to a top speed of 236mph. Its electric-only driving range is claimed to be more than 31 miles.