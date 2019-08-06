236mph Tushek TS 900 H Apex is 'lightest hypercar'

Slovenian low-volume manufacturer returns with a 937bhp hybrid hypercar to take on Ferrari and Lotus
Felix Page Autocar writer
by Felix Page
6 August 2019

Low-volume Slovenian manufacturer Tushek will show its new TS 900 H Apex hybrid hypercar in the UK next month. 

The company claims that with a kerbweight of just 1410kg, the TS 900 is the lightest car in its segment. By comparison, the recently revealed Lotus Evija weighs 1680kg and the new Ferrari SF90 Stradale tips the scales at 1570kg. 

Like the Lotus and Ferrari, the TS 900 is built around a lightweight, high-strength steel spaceframe and a pre-impregnated two-seat carbonfibre tub, but it also features a removable targa-style roof panel and striking scissor doors.

The TS 900’s hybrid powertrain comprises a rear-mounted 4.2-litre V8 and a pair of electric motors driving the front wheels, good for a combined 937bhp and 1033lb ft. Power is sent to the rear through a six-speed sequential racing gearbox weighing just 62kg.

Tushek claims the hypercar will sprint from 0-62mph in 2.5sec – 0.3sec quicker than the McLaren Senna – and on to a top speed of 236mph. Its electric-only driving range is claimed to be more than 31 miles. 

The TS 900 will be sold as standard with BBS forged alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli Trofeo Series R performance tyres. Stopping power comes courtesy of large ventilated brake discs and Brembo calipers.

 

Tushek says the electric technology used on the TS 900 will inform development of a future all-electric model that which will “have a touch of sportiness” but be “focused on sustainable and safe electric travel”. 

Tushek was founded in 2004 by ex-racing driver Aljoša Tušek and became known in 2008 for producing Slovenia's first supercar, the TS 500 Renovatio. That model's successor, the TS 600, followed in 2014.

Prices for the TS 900 are yet to be confirmed, but can be expected to far exceed the £275,000 launch price of the company’s first model.

The new hypercar will join the Puritalia Berlinetta and Austro-Daimler Bergmeister ADR 630 Shooting Grand at Blenheim Palace’s Salon Privé in September.

1

Peter Cavellini

6 August 2019

 Yeah, it’s ok, it looks well built, the overall look inside and out is fine,and the price isn’t too out there, what’s not to like?

Peter Cavellini.

