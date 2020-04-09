McLaren advocates synthetic fuel as alternative to EVs

McLaren is advancing plans to create a development car that runs on synthetic fuel to prove the technology’s validity as an alternative to battery-electric vehicles for lowering the ecological impact of motoring, COO Jens Ludmann has revealed.
While the project is still in the planning stage, Ludmann revealed that the company believes synthetic fuels can be a viable alternative to electric power if the production of batteries is included as part of an EV’s total CO2 impact.
Ludmann said: “The technology around synthetic fuels is still being developed, but if you consider that it can be produced using solar energy, easily transported and then pumped [into cars] as we know today, there are potential benefits in terms of emissions and practicality that I’m keen to explore.
“Today’s engines would need only small modifications, and I would like to see this technology get some more airtime.”
However, Ludmann stressed that he doesn’t envisage synthetic fuel engines replacing battery-electric vehicles.
“It’s too hard to say with certainty how far off synthetic fuel is from reaching production reality,” he said, “whereas battery technology is here. Then you also have the potential to combine synthetic fuel with a hybrid system, which would make it cleaner still.
“I’m not saying this to hold back battery technology but rather to highlight that there could be valid alternatives that we should consider.”
READ MORE
McLaren 765LT heads up Super Series with 754bhp
Join the debate
scrap
Synthetic fuel has to be part
Synthetic fuel has to be part of the mix in my opinion. Rather than use valuable arable crops as bio fuels, you could theoretically make it out of rotting waste product that is otherwise just binned. EVs offer many compelling advantages but the batteries are problematic.
m2srt
Great idea but is it scalable
voyager12
Synthetic fuels still means...
emssions. It gets worse when people start using crop to produce fuels, instead of feeding the hungry. I rather see hydrogen further developed. Having more and more electric cars with battery packs that weigh a multitude of what the usually single occupant (driver) is weighing, and that feed off the grid, may well not be sustainable. Car makers should use their clean ICE technology on bigger vehicles, in particularly diesel, how odd that may sounds. Has to do with the energy density of fossil fuels.
voyager12
A Tesla truck with...
6 metric tons of batteries in the floor, is frankly ridiculous. That's the weight of 4-5 compact cars permanently on board, all the time, no matter how big the cargo is (could be tulips from Holland)...
Rtfazeberdee
Will it still emit pollution?
If it doesn't then its still "old tech" in new clothes. Battery tech will improve.
Rtfazeberdee
Rtfazeberdee wrote:
Bollox... "doesn't" --> should be "does"
mx5xm
Good move
Great idea and worth pursuing to see if it is a viable proposition for the future.
Good job McLaren!
Add your comment