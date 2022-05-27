BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: 2025 Mercedes A-Class EV to be luxurious EQ entry point
UP NEXT
Cost of ultra-rapid EV charging increases by almost 50%

2025 Mercedes A-Class EV to be luxurious EQ entry point

Radical MMA platform to provide Mercedes with a true Volkswagen ID 3 rival
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
2 mins read
27 May 2022

Development of a bespoke EV architecture for small cars will facilitate a direct electric replacement for the Mercedes-Benz A-Class hatchback, in line with the firm’s plan to usher in an EV in every segment by 2025.

Currently, the smallest model in the EQ family is the Mercedes-Benz EQA crossover, an electric version of the combustion-powered Mercedes-Benz GLA that shares its sibling’s platform. It is one of four EVs in the brand’s portfolio – alongside the slightly larger Merceds-Benz EQB, the Mercedes Benz EQC SUV and the van-based Mercedes-Benz EQV – to use a modified version of an existing combustion-engined architecture.

But with the new MMA platform, Mercedes is well placed to take on the Volkswagen ID 3 with a lower-slung premium hatchback that matches the current A-Class for interior space and its rivals for range per charge.

Related articles

The MMA platform is intended, in the first instance, for EVs in this segment – the smallest in which Mercedes-Benz currently operates – and it will bring a step change in the functionality and performance of its entry-level EVs.

No doubt the packaging constraints of a C-segment car will mean the ‘EQ A-Class’ comes with a smaller battery than the largest cars on this platform. However, the substantial increase in power density – in conjunction with a greater focus on lightweighting and aerodynamic efficiency – means it will improve on the 264-mile range of the current longest-legged version of the EQA.

The car will also have a more characteristically spacious and airy interior, given the slim battery pack and lack of transmission tunnel – both of which mean it can also sit closer to the ground, adopting a less overtly crossover-style stance.

Importantly, it will also be a much more overtly luxurious proposition than Mercedes's current entry-level cars, in line with a radical repositioning of the brand which will focus on higher-margin models. So as Mercedes winds down its presence in the compact segment to just four models, it will imbue those that are left with refinement and technology on a par with some of the largest and most luxurious models in its line-up. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

001 vw tiguan allspace cornering front 2022
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 2022 UK review
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 2022 UK review
001 catherman 420 cup cornering 2022
Caterham Seven 420 Cup 2022 review
Caterham Seven 420 Cup 2022 review
1 Peugeot 308 SW BlueHDI 130 tracking
Peugeot 308 SW BlueHDI 130 UK review
Peugeot 308 SW BlueHDI 130 UK review
000 bmw ix tracking front 2022
BMW iX M60 2022 review
BMW iX M60 2022 review
1 BMW X3 M front three quarter tracking
Facelifted BMW X3 M gets altered front bumper and headlights
BMW X3 M 2022 UK
BMW X3 M 2022 UK

View all latest drives

Back to top

Used cars for sale

 Mercedes-Benz A Class A180 Cdi Sport Edition 5dr
2015
£10,990
50,775miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Mercedes-Benz A Class A180 Cdi Blueefficiency Sport 5dr
2015
£10,998
73,086miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Mercedes-Benz A Class A180 Cdi Eco Se 5dr
2015
£11,390
30,819miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Mercedes-Benz A Class A200 [2.1] Cdi Amg Sport 5dr
2015
£11,467
74,991miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Mercedes-Benz A Class A200 [2.1] Cdi Sport 5dr
2015
£11,999
43,781miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Mercedes-Benz A Class A180 [1.5] Cdi Se 5dr Auto
2015
£12,200
47,199miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Mercedes-Benz A Class A180 [1.5] Cdi Sport 5dr Auto
2015
£12,495
46,857miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Mercedes-Benz A Class A180 Cdi Sport Edition 5dr Auto
2015
£12,750
49,689miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Mercedes-Benz A Class A180d Se Executive 5dr
2016
£12,870
57,922miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
BlahBlah43 27 May 2022
German manufacturers can't make an attractive looking design. What an ugly thing

Latest Drives

001 vw tiguan allspace cornering front 2022
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 2022 UK review
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 2022 UK review
001 catherman 420 cup cornering 2022
Caterham Seven 420 Cup 2022 review
Caterham Seven 420 Cup 2022 review
1 Peugeot 308 SW BlueHDI 130 tracking
Peugeot 308 SW BlueHDI 130 UK review
Peugeot 308 SW BlueHDI 130 UK review
000 bmw ix tracking front 2022
BMW iX M60 2022 review
BMW iX M60 2022 review
1 BMW X3 M front three quarter tracking
Facelifted BMW X3 M gets altered front bumper and headlights
BMW X3 M 2022 UK
BMW X3 M 2022 UK

View all latest drives