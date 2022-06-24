BACK TO ALL NEWS
2025 Koenigsegg Gemera hyper-hybrid adds 2268bhp V8

Customer version of outrageous four-seater gets hybrid V8 option with world-beating power output
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
3 mins read
11 July 2023

Koenigsegg has finalised the customer specification of the Gemera, its four-seat ‘megacar’ – so named because it produces more than one megawatt of power (1341bhp).

It will be available with two hybrid powertrains, each featuring a new radial-flux electric motor that alone produces 789bhp and 922lb ft.

Nicknamed the ‘Dark Matter’ for its claimed high power density, it is paired with an evolution of Koenigsegg’s clutchless and flywheel-less nine-speed gearbox.

The combination reduces the powertrain’s overall size and weight compared with the direct drive system that was previously considered. That powertrain, used in the Koenigsegg Regera, used what was effectively a fixed-ratio gearbox with three electric motors to power the car at low speeds, before the engine kicked in at around 3500rpm.

The development of the new electric motor and gearbox has allowed Koenigsegg to transplant the Jesko hypercar’s 5.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 into the Gemera.

Koenigsegg Gemera x-ray view

Its exhaust has been relocated above the engine – making it what the Swedish specialist maker calls a ‘hot V8’ or HV8 – bringing a slight reduction in output from 1578bhp in the Jesko (when running on E85 ethanol fuel) to 1479bhp.

Nonetheless, the final result is a massive uplift in the Gemera’s overall power output: combined with the 789bhp motor, the ‘hot V8’ powertrain can send 2268bhp and 2028lb ft through all four wheels.

With the previous direct drive powertrain – featuring a twin-turbocharged 2.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine – it was said to produce 1700bhp.

That system’s diminutive three-pot – nicknamed ‘The Tiny Friendly Giant’ by Koenigsegg for its relatively large output of 600bhp – remains available in the production Gemera. However, the move to one electric motor, rather than three, means the ‘TFG’-based powertrain now produces 319bhp less than originally planned, kicking out 1381bhp in total. That still makes the 2.0-litre Gemera one of the most powerful hybrids in production.

Koenigsegg Gemera rear end with doors up

Both systems use a 14kWh battery and feature torque vectoring at each corner, boosting both agility and stability at speed.

Company founder Christian von Koenigsegg said: “The Gemera HV8 is not only the most powerful and extreme production car on the planet Earth, with an astonishing 1.11hp per 1kg [1.09bhp per 1kg], but it is also the most practical and user-friendly sports car ever created.

“Its incredible response, handling, engine sound, crisp transmission, spacious interior, and four-wheel drive systems combine to create an unprecedented and unparalleled driving experience, ready to set numerous records of performance around tracks and in straight lines.”

The Gemera is also Koenigsegg’s first foray into the GT market, the firm having only produced two-seat supercars up to this point. It features four seats and around 200 litres of storage space, putting it on a par with most city cars for practicality. 

Koenigsegg Gemera interior

Production begins at the Swedish firm’s new Gripen Atelier factory next year, ahead of deliveries beginning in early 2025. Just 300 Gemeras will be built.

Prices have yet to be officially confirmed, but are all but certain to begin above the £1 million mark, given the Gemera’s boundary-pushing technologies and limited production.

Anton motorhead 11 July 2023
Could use a little more power.
shiftright 24 June 2022

Could use a little more individuality at the front but still downright gorgeous and elegant.

Dozza 24 June 2022

Stunning car. Wish Koenigsegg had bought Saab, that engine technology would have been a game changer for Saab. 

