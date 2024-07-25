BACK TO ALL NEWS
2025 Kia K4 is striking petrol hatchback that will take on VW Golf
2025 Kia K4 is striking petrol hatchback that will take on VW Golf

Mexican-built model for the US market could eventually replace the Ceed in Europe

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
16 April 2025

Kia is poised to take on the Volkswagen Golf with a striking new petrol-powered hatchback aimed at global markets – and an eventual European launch could be on the cards.

The new Kia K4 - shown in the metal for the first time at the New York motor show – will be offered in North America, Asia and the Middle East as a Skoda Octavia-style liftback as well as a traditional five-door hatch. Compared to the saloon, the hatch is 279mm shorter.

Power comes from either an atmospheric 147bhp 2.0-litre or turbocharged 190bhp 1.6-litre petrol engine. The hatchback is offered with GT-Line and GT-Line Turbo variants which receive sport-tuned suspension that, Kia says, improved handling.

Related articles

While the K4 hatch will arrive in the US in late 2025, it is expected to also make its way to Europe in the near future. 

Test mules have been spotted by our spy photographers near Kia’s engineering centre in Russelsheim, Germany. Although a spokesperson for Kia UK told Autocar that this does not mean the car is poised to go on sale in Europe – and that there are no such plans at present – there are signs of its viability in this market.

The similarly positioned Ceed continues to sell well in Europe despite being an older car than many of its rivals, having been launched in 2018. 

This suggests the Ceed remains a viable product despite the market’s broader shift toward SUVs. The larger Kia Sportage achieved 87,164 sales over the same period.

Assuming a typical product cycle of eight years, the Ceed is due for replacement around 2026. However, Kia has yet to announce any plans for a next generation, which suggests it could look to other models in its portfolio to fill that gap.

Read our review

Car review
Kia Ceed review front driving

Kia Ceed

Will it be third time lucky for Kia’s Europe-only hatchback - or are established rivals from Ford, VW, Seat and Honda still the better buy?

Read our review
The new EV4 is in effect an electric successor to the Ceed, with similar proportions – 4.4m long and 1.8m wide – and a five-door body.

But given that the growth of EV sales in Europe has fallen short of many manufacturers’ expectations, it is possible that Kia would need a combustion-engined model to plug a Ceed-sized hole in its line-up until demand for EVs catches up with previous forecasts. That could provide the business case for importing the K4, which is built in Mexico.

Kia has already committed to adding more hybrid cars to its line-ups across the globe “to manage fluctuation in EV demand”, reinforcing the case for a combustion-engined Ceed successor. Although the K4 does not yet offer a hybrid powertrain, it could be among the nine new cars set to gain one by 2028 "across most major model lines globally".

Marc 16 April 2025

Incredibly striking!

Will86 27 July 2024

I like it - looks a bit like the new Astra, only nicer. But I hope it's just the styling that makes it look wide.

jason_recliner 29 July 2024
Will86 wrote:

I like it - looks a bit like the new Astra, only nicer. But I hope it's just the styling that makes it look wide.

I like wide cars. I like the bigger cabin, more storage, and prefer to sit further away from other passengers. They feel more planted, too.

xxxx 25 July 2024

So forgettable, standard hatchback shape but slightly strectched. Probably why it might not make it to the European market.

