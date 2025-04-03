The Hyundai Ioniq 6 has lost its prominent ducktail rear wing and gained a sporty new N Line variant as part of an early facelift.

Less than three years after it was revealed, the rakish electric saloon has been redesigned with influence from 2022's race-inspired RN22e concept car, which itself previewed the hot Ioniq 6 N, due to be revealed this summer.

Revealed at the Seoul motor show in Korea, the new Ioniq 6 is said to feature "more refined curves and enhanced proportions for a sleek and beautifully balanced silhouette".

In keeping with its billing as what Hyundai calls an "electric streamliner", its swooping, wind-cheating proportions are broadly unchanged, but the bonnet's profile has been raised and now leads into a sharper, "shark-nose" front end with a prominent splitter that "appears to slice through the air".

Meanwhile, the headlights have been swapped for much slimmer LED items with a pixel motif – matching the newer Ioniq 9 SUV – and the lower body is now finished in black to emphasise the car's aerodynamically optimised silhouette.

The rear end has been heavily reworked too, with the addition of a chrome-trimmed rear bumper and the removal of the prominent ducktail rear wing in favour of a subtler extended boot lip designed to "maintain aerodynamic performance while achieving a smoother, more refined silhouette".

Changes to the cabin are more subtle, but there's a lightly redesigned steering wheel, as seen in the Ioniq 9, and the centre console controls have been rearranged to improve ease of use. New door trim materials and a larger climate control display round off the updates.

Joining the range as part of this facelift is the Ioniq 6 N Line, which takes styling influence from Hyundai's N performance cars and is marked out by its more aggressive front end, sports-style wheels and contrasting black details.