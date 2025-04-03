BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 6 update drops ducktail, gains N Line version
UP NEXT
First look at hot Hyundai Ioniq 6 N ahead of July reveal

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 6 update drops ducktail, gains N Line version

Early facelift for Hyundai's sleek electric saloon, taking influence from wild RN22e track concept

Felix Page
News
2 mins read
3 April 2025

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 has lost its prominent ducktail rear wing and gained a sporty new N Line variant as part of an early facelift.

Less than three years after it was revealed, the rakish electric saloon has been redesigned with influence from 2022's race-inspired RN22e concept car, which itself previewed the hot Ioniq 6 N, due to be revealed this summer.

Revealed at the Seoul motor show in Korea, the new Ioniq 6 is said to feature "more refined curves and enhanced proportions for a sleek and beautifully balanced silhouette".

Related articles

In keeping with its billing as what Hyundai calls an "electric streamliner", its swooping, wind-cheating proportions are broadly unchanged, but the bonnet's profile has been raised and now leads into a sharper, "shark-nose" front end with a prominent splitter that "appears to slice through the air".

Meanwhile, the headlights have been swapped for much slimmer LED items with a pixel motif – matching the newer Ioniq 9 SUV – and the lower body is now finished in black to emphasise the car's aerodynamically optimised silhouette. 

The rear end has been heavily reworked too, with the addition of a chrome-trimmed rear bumper and the removal of the prominent ducktail rear wing in favour of a subtler extended boot lip designed to "maintain aerodynamic performance while achieving a smoother, more refined silhouette".

Changes to the cabin are more subtle, but there's a lightly redesigned steering wheel, as seen in the Ioniq 9, and the centre console controls have been rearranged to improve ease of use. New door trim materials and a larger climate control display round off the updates.

Joining the range as part of this facelift is the Ioniq 6 N Line, which takes styling influence from Hyundai's N performance cars and is marked out by its more aggressive front end, sports-style wheels and contrasting black details. 

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Ferrari Purosangue
Ferrari Purosangue
Ferrari Purosangue
01 Citroen e C4 2025 review front driving
Citroen ë-C4 and ë-C4 X review
8
Citroen ë-C4 and ë-C4 X review
Leapmotor C10 REEV 2025 Review front corner 041
Leapmotor C10 REEV
Leapmotor C10 REEV
Rivian R1T 2025 Review LIPMAN front action intro 25306
Rivian R1T
Rivian R1T
MG 4 X Power 2025 Review front corner 8298
MG 4 XPower
6
MG 4 XPower

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
01 Hyundai Ioniq 6 RT 2023 lead driving front

Hyundai Ioniq 6

Hyundai looks to upset Tesla’s apple cart with a boldly alternative streamliner saloon

Read our review
Back to top

Technically, the Ioniq 6 is unchanged, keeping a 77.4kWh battery and either a 225bhp rear motor or a 321bhp dual-motor set-up. 

Maximum range was 339 miles, but it's unclear whether the design tweaks have impacted this. Charging speeds max out at 233kW.

Hyundai hasn't yet given any indication of a UK launch date for the new-look Ioniq 6, nor any word on pricing, but it's expected in showrooms in the next few months at a small premium over the current £47,000.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

used Hyundai Ioniq 6 cars for sale

 Hyundai IONIQ 77.4kWh Premium Auto AWD 4dr
2024
£31,995
4,500miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Hyundai Ioniq 6 77.4kWh First Edition Auto AWD 4dr
2023
£28,432
24,600miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Hyundai Ioniq 6 77.4kWh First Edition Auto AWD 4dr
2024
£33,495
2,392miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Hyundai Ioniq 6 77.4kWh Ultimate Auto AWD 4dr
2023
£32,000
6,494miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Hyundai IONIQ 6 77.4kWh Premium Auto 4dr
2023
£26,498
11,620miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Hyundai Ioniq 6 77.4kWh Ultimate Auto 4dr
2023
£29,950
8,573miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Hyundai IONIQ 6 77.4kWh Ultimate Auto 4dr
2024
£35,442
1,000miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Hyundai Ioniq 6 77.4kWh Ultimate Auto 4dr
2023
£27,795
19,724miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Hyundai IONIQ 6 77.4kWh Ultimate Auto 4dr
2023
£28,498
11,808miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 134 cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Ferrari Purosangue
Ferrari Purosangue
Ferrari Purosangue
01 Citroen e C4 2025 review front driving
Citroen ë-C4 and ë-C4 X review
8
Citroen ë-C4 and ë-C4 X review
Leapmotor C10 REEV 2025 Review front corner 041
Leapmotor C10 REEV
Leapmotor C10 REEV
Rivian R1T 2025 Review LIPMAN front action intro 25306
Rivian R1T
Rivian R1T
MG 4 X Power 2025 Review front corner 8298
MG 4 XPower
6
MG 4 XPower

View all car reviews