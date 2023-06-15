BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: 2024 Vauxhall Crossland to arrive with electric variant
UP NEXT
New 800bhp Aehra 'supercar saloon' to be revealed tomorrow

2024 Vauxhall Crossland to arrive with electric variant

Crossover will be one of the final Vauxhalls to get an EV as the firm pushes to become an electric-only brand by 2028
News
2 mins read
15 June 2023

Vauxhall will offer an electric variant of every car in its range next year after confirming an all-electric Vauxhall Crossland will arrive with the car’s next generation in 2024.

The crossover will be one of the final cars in the British brand’s line-up to get a pure-electric powertrain along with the Vauxhall Grandland – already confirmed to arrive next year – ahead of the car maker going electric-only from 2028. 

It will follow the recently released Vauxhall Astra Electric and upcoming Astra Sports Tourer Electric in the EV range, which already consists of the Vauxhall Corsa Electric, Vauxhall Mokka Electric, Vauxhall Combo Life Electric and Vauxhall Vivaro Life Electric.

Related articles

By 2028, they will be joined by a reborn Manta – in the form of an electric SUV tipped to rival the Toyota bZ4X – and an electric successor to the Vauxhall Insignia saloon. Whether either will retain the names of their former ICE models remains to be confirmed. 

The electric Crossland’s arrival next year, as well as the Grandland EV’s, will mark “ a significant milestone” for the car maker, boss James Taylor said, and will make Vauxhall one of the first established brands to offer a full range of electric variants.

Arriving as a competitor to the Jeep Avenger and upcoming Ford Explorer, the Crossland Electric – which is currently sold with a 1.2-litre turbo petrol three-pot only – is expected to use a similar set-up to that of the Corsa Electric. 

The popular hatchback is fitted with a 51kWh battery pack and 154bhp motor – both shared with sibling brand Peugeot’s updated e-208. Expect a slight drop on the Corsa's 255-mile range from the boxier, bigger and probably heavier Crossland. 

As Vauxhall also offers the Corsa with a 134bhp motor and 50kWh battery (good for 222 miles of range), it is likely that this will also be available on the new Crossland. 

A pure-petrol option is expected to continue, with its mild-hybrid engine likely to miror that of the smaller Corsa with two power levels: 99bhp and 134bhp.  

Styling for the new Crossland has yet to be revealed, but it is expected to follow the latest Corsa and Astra with Vauxhall’s new, sleeker front end and slimmer headlights. As such, pricing for the ICE models is tipped to rise from the current £22,750, with the electric variant commanding a hefty premium - in line withthe rest of the EV line-up - at around £35,000.

used Vauxhall Crossland cars for sale

Vauxhall Crossland 1.2 Turbo Ultimate Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£22,280
7,144miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Vauxhall Crossland 1.2 Turbo Ultimate Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£21,580
9,098miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Vauxhall Crossland 1.5 Turbo D SE Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£14,999
20,113miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Vauxhall Crossland 1.2 Turbo SRi Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£16,995
4,046miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Vauxhall CROSSLAND 1.2 Turbo Elite Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£17,999
22,098miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Vauxhall CROSSLAND 1.2 Turbo Elite Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£17,999
23,068miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Vauxhall CROSSLAND 1.2 Turbo SRi Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£15,999
23,626miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Vauxhall Crossland 1.5 Turbo D Elite Edition Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£21,650
6,537miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Vauxhall Crossland 1.2 Turbo Ultimate Nav Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£21,540
7,280miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 483 cars
Powerd By

Advertisement

Latest Drives

01 DS 7 130 HDI diesel FD 2023 lead front cornering
DS 7 BlueHDi 130 2023 UK first drive
DS 7 BlueHDi 130 2023 UK first drive
land rover defender 75th edition 20279
Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition 2023 first drive
Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition 2023 first drive
Vauxhall Grandland GSE lead dynamic
Vauxhall Grandland GSe 2023 UK first drive
Vauxhall Grandland GSe 2023 UK first drive
BMW M2 front corner 2
BMW M2 Coupe manual review
BMW M2 Coupe manual review
Renault Austral front dynamic
Renault Austral 2023 UK first drive
Renault Austral 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

01 DS 7 130 HDI diesel FD 2023 lead front cornering
DS 7 BlueHDi 130 2023 UK first drive
DS 7 BlueHDi 130 2023 UK first drive
land rover defender 75th edition 20279
Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition 2023 first drive
Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition 2023 first drive
Vauxhall Grandland GSE lead dynamic
Vauxhall Grandland GSe 2023 UK first drive
Vauxhall Grandland GSe 2023 UK first drive
BMW M2 front corner 2
BMW M2 Coupe manual review
BMW M2 Coupe manual review
Renault Austral front dynamic
Renault Austral 2023 UK first drive
Renault Austral 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives