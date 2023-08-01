BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser makes debut tonight with retro look
UP NEXT
Lotus opens flagship London dealer ahead of major sales push

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser makes debut tonight with retro look

New version of Toyota's venerable off-roader to receive design inspired by classic FJ62 Land Cruiser
Jack Warrick
News
2 mins read
1 August 2023

The new generation of the Toyota Land Cruiser will be revealed tonight, with the Japanese car maker set to completely overhaul its popular, venerable off-roader. 

Planned to go on sale in an upmarket push to challenge the Land Rover Defender, the Land Cruiser will receive a new, retro-inspired design and a fresh interior with upgraded levels of technology. 

Toyota hinted at the large SUV’s new exterior design with a preview image, positioning the new-generation model next to a classic FJ62 Land Cruiser, which was produced in the 1980s. 

Related articles

These retro design cues are likely to have been implemented as the Land Cruiser is set to return to the US, where the FJ62 version was popular, after a two-year break. 

The new car, the nose of which is visible in the right of the preview image, sports a rugged look with a hatched grille, along with new protective bodywork. 

Like the most recent US-market car, it’s likely the European version will now be based on Toyota’s GA-F platform, swapping over from the firm’s ageing J150 chassis. Such a move would be expected to bring significant improvements to rolling refinement and off-road ability. 

This platform is used by the Lexus LX, with which the Land Cruiser is also likely share its powertrains and technology. Expect a line-up of punchy diesel engines, with the potential of a more economical hybrid arriving in the future.

Car Review
Toyota Land Cruiser
Toyota Land Cruiser 2018 review on the road
Read our full road test review
Read more

Inside, the Land Cruiser is also likely to feature Toyota’s new-generation infotainment system, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. 

The current Land Cruiser is no longer on sale in the UK, but prices started at around £42,000. It’s likely the new car will move above the £50,000 mark, but it’s not clear whether a smaller three-door variant or a commercial version will return. 

used Toyota Land Cruiser cars for sale

Toyota Land Cruiser 2.8D Invincible Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr (7 Seat)
2023
£62,990
2,500miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Toyota Land Cruiser 2.8D Active Auto 4WD Euro 6 3dr
2019
£29,999
91,358miles
Diesel
Automatic
3
Toyota Land Cruiser 2.8D Icon Auto 4WD Euro 6 5dr (7 Seats)
2016
£37,495
5,445miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Toyota Land Cruiser 4.5 D-4D V8 Auto 4WD Euro 5 5dr
2014
£47,222
96,777miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Toyota Land Cruiser 3.0 D-4D LC4 Auto 4WD Euro 5 5dr
2012
£25,684
49,823miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Toyota LAND CRUISER 3.0 D-4D Icon Auto 4WD Euro 5 5dr (7 Seats)
2014
£25,500
68,219miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Toyota Land Cruiser 3.0 D-4D LC4 5dr
2008
£10,500
123,639miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Toyota Land Cruiser 2.8D Invincible X Auto 4WD Euro 6 5dr (7 Seats)
2017
£39,995
35,981miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Toyota Land Cruiser 2.8D Active Auto 4WD Euro 6 5dr (7 Seat)
2019
£28,998
77,582miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 121 cars
Powerd By

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
mercedes benz b200 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-Benz B200d
Mercedes-Benz B200d

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Toyota Land Cruiser 2018 review on the road

Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota’s rough-and-ready, old-school, unstoppable 4x4 gets a bit less rough-and-ready. Likeably simple and functional, and worth considering if you need a genuine dual-purpose SUV

Read our review

Join the debate

Comments
7
Add a comment…
alia joun 30 July 2023
Start now earning cash every month online from home. Getting paid more than ****k by doing an easy job online. I have made **** in last 4 weeks from this job. Easy to join and earning from this are just awesome. Join this right now by follow instructions
.
.
here,═══☛☛ t.ly/tikry
alia joun 30 July 2023
Start now earning cash every month online from home. Getting paid more than ****k by doing an easy job online. I have made **** in last 4 weeks from this job. Easy to join and earning from this are just awesome. Join this right now by follow instructions
.
.
here,═══☛☛ t.ly/tikry
TStag 28 July 2023
Ha ha, proves Land Rover 100% right. Going up market with retro looks? Yep Land Rover did it first.
jason_recliner 29 July 2023

Not really. This is the new Land Cruiser Prado, not the Land Cruiser. It's still a highly capable 4WD but aimed at families more than industry, agriculture and government. So more of a Discovery competitor, but with real off road engineering quality, durability, reliability and integrity. And the design has retro details but is thoroughly modern overall, not a cartoonish pastiche draped over a family wagon, like the new 'Defender'. As for the Land Cruiser (the 300 series), nothing retro or caricaturish about it, unlike the JLRs, just quality, honesty, capability and integrity. Nothing to prove when you're the GOAT.

Latest Drives

Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
mercedes benz b200 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-Benz B200d
Mercedes-Benz B200d

View all latest drives