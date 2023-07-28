BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser makes debut next week with retro look
UP NEXT
Lamborghini first to confirm stand at Geneva-Qatar motor show

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser makes debut next week with retro look

New version of Toyota's venerable off-roader to receive design inspired by classic FJ62 Land Cruiser
Jack Warrick
News
2 mins read
28 July 2023

The new generation of the Toyota Land Cruiser will be revealed next week, with the Japanese car maker set to completely overhaul its popular, venerable off-roader. 

Planned to go on sale in an upmarket push to challenge the Land Rover Defender, the Land Cruiser will receive a new, retro-inspired design and a fresh interior with upgraded levels of technology. 

Toyota hinted at the large SUV’s new exterior design with a preview image, positioning the new-generation model next to a classic FJ62 Land Cruiser, which was produced in the 1980s. 

Related articles

These retro design cues are likely to have been implemented as the Land Cruiser is set to return to the US, where the FJ62 version was popular, after a two-year break. 

The new car, the nose of which is visible in the right of the preview image, sports a rugged look with a hatched grille, along with new protective bodywork. 

Like the most recent US-market car, it’s likely the European version will now be based on Toyota’s GA-F platform, swapping over from the firm’s ageing J150 chassis. Such a move would be expected to bring significant improvements to rolling refinement and off-road ability. 

This platform is used by the Lexus LX, with which the Land Cruiser is also likely share its powertrains and technology. Expect a line-up of punchy diesel engines, with the potential of a more economical hybrid arriving in the future.

Car Review
Toyota Land Cruiser
Toyota Land Cruiser 2018 review on the road
Read our full road test review
Read more

Inside, the Land Cruiser is also likely to feature Toyota’s new-generation infotainment system, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. 

The current Land Cruiser is no longer on sale in the UK, but prices started at around £42,000. It’s likely the new car will move above the £50,000 mark, but it’s not clear whether a smaller three-door variant or a commercial version will return. 

used Toyota Land Cruiser cars for sale

Toyota Land Cruiser 3.0 D-4D LC4 Auto 4WD Euro 5 5dr
2012
£25,684
49,823miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Toyota LAND CRUISER 3.0 D-4D Icon Auto 4WD Euro 5 5dr (7 Seats)
2014
£25,500
68,219miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Toyota Land Cruiser 3.0 D-4D LC4 5dr
2008
£10,500
123,639miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Toyota Land Cruiser 2.8D Active Auto 4WD Euro 6 5dr
2018
£32,490
31,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Toyota Land Cruiser 2.8D Active Auto 4WD Euro 6 5dr (7 Seat)
2019
£28,998
77,582miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Toyota LAND CRUISER 2.8D Invincible Auto 4WD Euro 6 5dr (7 Seat)
2020
£43,950
70,575miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Toyota Land Cruiser 2.8D Icon Auto 4WD Euro 6 5dr (7 Seat)
2019
£38,250
60,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Toyota LAND CRUISER 2.8D Active Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr (7 Seat)
2022
£45,995
5,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Toyota Land Cruiser 2.8D Invincible X Auto 4WD Euro 6 5dr (7 Seats)
2017
£40,995
16,093miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 127 cars
Powerd By

Advertisement

Latest Drives

bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
mercedes benz b200 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-Benz B200d
Mercedes-Benz B200d
Lexus UX300e front driving
Lexus UX 300e 72.8kWh 2023 first drive
Lexus UX 300e 72.8kWh 2023 first drive

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Toyota Land Cruiser 2018 review on the road

Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota’s rough-and-ready, old-school, unstoppable 4x4 gets a bit less rough-and-ready. Likeably simple and functional, and worth considering if you need a genuine dual-purpose SUV

Read our review
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
mercedes benz b200 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-Benz B200d
Mercedes-Benz B200d
Lexus UX300e front driving
Lexus UX 300e 72.8kWh 2023 first drive
Lexus UX 300e 72.8kWh 2023 first drive

View all latest drives