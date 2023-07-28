2024 Toyota Land Cruiser makes debut next week with retro look

The new generation of the Toyota Land Cruiser will be revealed next week, with the Japanese car maker set to completely overhaul its popular, venerable off-roader.

Planned to go on sale in an upmarket push to challenge the Land Rover Defender, the Land Cruiser will receive a new, retro-inspired design and a fresh interior with upgraded levels of technology.

Toyota hinted at the large SUV’s new exterior design with a preview image, positioning the new-generation model next to a classic FJ62 Land Cruiser, which was produced in the 1980s.

These retro design cues are likely to have been implemented as the Land Cruiser is set to return to the US, where the FJ62 version was popular, after a two-year break.

The new car, the nose of which is visible in the right of the preview image, sports a rugged look with a hatched grille, along with new protective bodywork.

Like the most recent US-market car, it’s likely the European version will now be based on Toyota’s GA-F platform, swapping over from the firm’s ageing J150 chassis. Such a move would be expected to bring significant improvements to rolling refinement and off-road ability.

This platform is used by the Lexus LX, with which the Land Cruiser is also likely share its powertrains and technology. Expect a line-up of punchy diesel engines, with the potential of a more economical hybrid arriving in the future.

Inside, the Land Cruiser is also likely to feature Toyota’s new-generation infotainment system, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

The current Land Cruiser is no longer on sale in the UK, but prices started at around £42,000. It’s likely the new car will move above the £50,000 mark, but it’s not clear whether a smaller three-door variant or a commercial version will return.