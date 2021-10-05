2024 Piech GT is retro sports EV with 600bhp and 311-mile range

More than two years after showing its Mark Zero concept car at the Geneva motor show, Swiss start-up Piëch Automotive has begun testing its first production car ahead of a market launch in 2024.

The outfit was founded in 2019 by Toni Piëch, a son of the late Volkswagen Group chairman Ferdinand Piëch. It plans to ultimately offer its new electric sports coupé in Europe, China, the US and various other global markets and will eventually follow it up with an SUV and the Sportlimousine saloon based on the same modular architecture.

The Mark Zero concept has become the GT and despite the name change remains largely faithful to the low-slung sports coupé shown in Switzerland, with Piëch promising that its “timeless” design means it “is not bound by any consumer cycles”.

It remains a two-door two-seater with a cab-rearward silhouette and a distinctive Kammtail-style rear end, measuring 4432mm long by 1991mm wide and 1250mm tall – not dissimilar proportions to the Porsche 911.

The EV’s powertrain, however, “has received a significant innovation” over the last two years. With a trio of motors (two on the rear axle and one on the front), the GT packs a combined 600bhp for a claimed 0-62mph time of 3.0sec.

More significantly, however, the GT is promised to have “typical sports car handling”. The batteries are arranged in a T-shape across the rear axle and down the centre of the car for optimum weight distribution and a low seating position and allegedly “precise handling with immediate feedback to the driver”.

Crucial to the GT’s claimed dynamic agility will be a claimed sub-1800kg kerb weight, which would represent a saving of some 500kg over the Porsche Taycan. This will be achieved through the use of innovative ‘pouch cell’ technology for the batteries, which weigh less than conventionally constructed units, with the added benefit of improved cooling and quicker charging.