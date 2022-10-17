2024 Mercedes C-Class EV first to get Vision EQXX range tech

The first next-generation Mercedes-Benz entry-point vehicles will arrive in 2024 as a four-door CLA-sized saloon with tech from the super-efficient Vision EQXX concept.

Confirmed to Autocar by the brand’s head of exterior design, Robert Lesnik, the currently unnamed car will be the first to be released as the first under the marque’s "entry luxury" branding and be around 4.7 metres long.

Essentially an electric equivalent of the ICE-powered Mercedes-Benz C-Class saloon, it will provide Mercedes with a long-awaited executive EV to rival the likes of the Polestar 2, BMW i4 and indomitable Tesla Model 3.

When it arrives, it will be packed with range-boosting tech from the 700-mile-range concept, which Mercedes chief technology officer Markus Schäfer previously said would “make it one of the most efficient electric vehicles that exists”.

An AMG variant will come a year later, Lesnik confirmed, fitted with some of the EQXX’s active aerodynamics, such as its moving diffuser. It will also get an active spoiler.

The sleek EQXX will also form the look of the new "entry luxury" range, Lesnik said, with visual inspiration coming from the concept. The AMG variant will most likely get its own, more aggressive styling.

It will be one of the first to use the brand’s upcoming Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA) platform, conceived for small and mid-sized EVs.

When it arrives, it will be the one of the first pieces of the brand's radical new electric plan, which includes ushering in electric options in crucial new segments and introducing a range of new platforms with unprecedented range and performance capabilities.

The marque’s line-up of electric models already comprises a wide variety of cars of different shapes and segments – ranging from the Mercedes-Benz EQA hatchback to the new Mercedes-Benz EQS flagship – and it will be extended further with the launch of electric version of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class 4x4 by 2024.

The company’s commitment to offering a electric version of every model by 2025 is among the most ambitious electrification pledges of any mainstream manufacturer. This comes alongside a commitment to develop only bespoke EV architectures from 2024 – starting with the MMA.