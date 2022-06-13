BACK TO ALL NEWS
2023 Ssangyong Torres: rugged 4x4 coming to UK as EV

Korean car maker reveals domestic version of SUV, which will rival the Skoda Enyaq iV from next year
13 June 2022

Ssangyong has officially revealed the ruggedly styled Torres SUV, which is set to hit UK shores next year as an electric rival for the likes of the Skoda Enyaq and Toyota bZ4X

New images of the rugged SUV have been released on the firm’s Korean social-media channels, showcasing its new Powered by Toughness design direction, with a Jeep-style front end.

Other external features include slim LED headlights, faux front air intakes, a large aluminium skidplate and a long rear overhang.

The pictures also suggest the Torres will offer a side storage box – like the Land Rover Defender – and side steps, although it's expected that these will be cost options.

Ssangyong said the new look draws on its “distinctive design heritage”, with a range of nods to the 1990s Musso, a Brit-designed, Mercedes-Benz-engined SUV. 

Inside, there's a 'floating' infotainment screen in the middle of the dashboard and another screen directly below for controlling the interior temperature, driving modes, parking sensors and more. A slim digital instrument panel has also been shown.

No pricing information has yet been released for the UK, but the Torres is expected to slot between the Ssangyong Korando (from £20,545) and Ssangyong Rexton (from £37,995) as part of a five-car line-up.

The new pictures come a month after Ssangyong released teaser exterior images of the UK’s electric variant, which is set to be released at the end of 2023.

At the time, a spokesman said: “The SUV market continues to expand and subdivide, and with the Torres, we're filling the gap between semi-medium-sized SUVs such as the Korando and large SUVs like the Rexton. 

“This move will create an additional segment in the market and will open up new opportunities for us, especially as we further develop the product offering and continue to add value and originality.”

The Torres could share a platform with the mid-sized Korando and thus bring a choice of petrol, diesel or electric power - exclusively the latter here, and likely matching the Korando E-Motion EV’s 188bhp output and range of a little over 200 miles.

Latest Drives

001 citroen c5 aircross puretech 130 tracjing front 2022
Citroen C5 Aircross 2022 review
Citroen C5 Aircross 2022 review
001 vw multivan tracking front 2022
The plug-in hybrid version of the VW Multivan has an electric range of 31 miles
Volkswagen Multivan Life 1.4 TSI eHybrid 2022 UK review
Volkswagen Multivan Life 1.4 TSI eHybrid 2022 UK review
1 VW Polo GTI Facelift 2022 FD Lead
Volkswagen Polo GTI 2022 review
Volkswagen Polo GTI 2022 review
018 genesis g80 ev tracking front 2022
Genesis Electrified G80 review
Genesis Electrified G80 review
01 DS DS4 E Tense 225 2022 FD Lead tracking
DS 4 Tense 225 PHEV UK review
DS 4 Tense 225 PHEV UK review

View all latest drives

Peter Cavellini 13 June 2022

 You could say it doesn't look like anything else?, the carbuncle on the tailgate kind of ruins what isn't compared to what we're used to, a decent looking car.

Andrew1 13 June 2022
Yeah, that front end is even uglier then the Skoda's, and that's quite hard to beat.

