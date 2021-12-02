2022 Morgan 3 Wheeler: design previewed in official sketches

Morgan has previewed the final design of the all-new 3 Wheeler, which is set to launch in 2022 as a thoroughly modern machine using the same advanced aluminium chassis technology as the new Plus Four and Plus Six roadsters.

The 3 Wheeler’s design, which has only been seen in the form of a camouflaged prototype, was hinted at through a collection of sketches from the drawing boards of Morgan’s design team. The images do not fully reveal the model’s final design, but show a clear inspiration taken from motorcycles, mid-century jet planes and previous Morgan models.

Morgan describes the design as "bold and eccentric" with a technical front end and a "fluid form."

“Morgan cars are often described as ‘analogue’, despite exhibiting industry standard technologies. We believe that in a world of technology, making art of a car’s mechanical elements serves as an antidote to typical vehicle design,” said Jonathan Wells, Morgan’s head of design.

“Throughout design studies it became quickly apparent that the vehicle must celebrate the model’s mechanical honesty. The sketches demonstrate how these will form a focal point of the new vehicle. The ground-up design is simultaneously a reflection of Morgan’s rich past, relevant to the present, and provides a firm vision of Morgan’s design future,” Wells said.

Morgan claims the 3 Wheeler will offer the same raw driving experience as the outgoing 10-year-old model. The model’s most visible – and initially most controversial – change entails ditching the old S&S-sourced air-cooled 2.0-litre V-twin engine in favour of a normally aspirated, longitudinally mounted version of Ford’s considerably more refined 1.5-litre three-cylinder unit, as used by the Fiesta ST hot hatchback.