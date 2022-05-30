2022 Mercedes-AMG C63: 670bhp PHEV saloon makes UK debut

The next-generation Mercedes-AMG C63 – which will make the landmark switch from V8 to four-cylinder hybrid power – has been shown off in the UK in concept form ahead of a full production-spec reveal in the coming months.
On show at Goodwood's Festival of Speed, the upcoming BMW M3 rival is emphatically marked out from the standard Mercedes C-Class by way of an aggressive body kit, chunky AMG sports alloy wheels (covering the requisite drilled and ventilated brake discs) and a beefy quad-exit exhaust.
The C63 will be the first AMG model to feature an advanced four-cylinder hybrid drivetrain instead of its long-standing V8 power when it goes on sale later this year. The car will be one in a line of future new AMG models earmarked to receive an electrified version of Mercedes’ new turbocharged 2.0-litre M139 engine.
The potent four-cylinder engine kicks out a maximum of 416bhp and 369lb ft of torque in non-electrified form in the new Mercedes-AMG A 45 and its related siblings. The unit has already been engineered for longitudinal mounting as well as mild-hybrid electric boosting.
Mercedes has confirmed that the petrol unit has been tuned to give 470bhp in its own right for the new C63 - making it comfortably the most powerful four-cylinder engine in series production. It will then be paired with a 201bhp EV motor on the rear axle – a set-up Mercedes refers to as the 'P3' drivetrain – to give a total figure of 670bhp, some 167bhp more than the BMW M3, its closest rival.
This is despite a 50% reduction in swept capacity and cylinder count. With the benefit of electric boosting, it has also been conceived to deliver up to 553lb ft of torque – a 37lb ft increase on today’s C63 S 4Matic.
Autocar has been told the M139 engine will adopt a 48V integrated starter motor similar to that already used by the turbocharged 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder M256 unit, which powers the CLS 53 4Matic+ and other recent new AMG models.
Despite the stats a 4-cylinder engine in a performance car in this class won't wash. If Mercedes wanted to downsize, they could have at least gone for a six cylinder engine to give the car some on-paper and aural appeal.
There is no point in making cars go faster and faster, humans aren't equipped to deal with it on the main road, even the best drivers will get caught out, these types of cars are loaded with loads of safety systems for a reason, to help prevent big accidents, with cars approaching 0-60mph in less time than it takes to say it, and 0-124mph in a bit over 6.5 seconds, why do we need cars, Road cars that can do 200, 300mph?, ok, there are some out there saying my money my choice, and they're right, but these people will be going to Airport runway days to max there car in relative safety.
As the appeal for this car is a small number and the time is ticking for the combustion engine, are you that surprised by the pissing contest between Merc, BMW and Audi?
I'm not. There are still going to be more outrageous offerings to come.
Said it many times before.
P. S. Keep 'em coming I say.