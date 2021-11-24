BACK TO ALL NEWS
2022 Mazda MX-5 goes on sale from £24,755

Roadster gains kinematic posture control to improve stability, but all other mechanicals are unchanged
24 November 2021

Mazda has subtly updated the MX-5 sports car for 2022 with revised handling and a new metallic paint colour.

The MX-5 range starts from £24,755 and comprises 10 models, four of them convertibles and six retractable fastbacks (RFs).

All models are now equipped with kinematic posture control, which has been designed to improve stability when cornering, without negatively impacting handling or driver engagement. 

The system applies a small amount of brake force to the inner rear wheel when cornering, pulling the body down and suppressing body roll. Mazda said this subtly provides more reassuring cornering while the handling remains "unpolluted".

The rest of the mechanicals are unchanged, but the MX-5 also gains a new Platinum Quartz metallic paint option.

It continues to offer two naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engines: a 130bhp 1.5-litre and a 181bhp 2.0-litre. The 2.0-litre convertible can do the 0-62mph sprint in 6.5sec, which is reduced to 6.0sec in the RF. 

The trim hierarchy goes unchanged. It starts with SE-L, featuring climate control, 16in wheels, cruise control and a black cloth interior with heated seats. Range-topping GT Sport Tech costs £30,870 and includes 17in wheels, a Nappa leather interior, electric door mirrors and sports suspension.  

“The key phrase for our development of the fourth-generation MX-5 was ‘innovate in order to preserve’ and I strongly believe that this model's ongoing appeal is the result of our unceasing commitment to refining the vehicle over its 30-year history,” said Masashi Nakayama, programme manager and chief designer for the MX-5. 

“We intend to keep refining the car, seeking out new ways to make it even more thrilling and satisfying to drive, so it can continue to offer customers unique excitement and cement its position as a cultural icon." 

While this is a small update for the MX-5, a next-generation model is due to arrive around 2024. It's likely to retain petrol power, rather than switch to a fully electrified powertrain. 

The firm’s design chief, Ikuo Maeda, previously suggested keeping the MX-5 as lightweight as possible was key to solidifying its future – a philosophy that would be hindered if heavy batteries were added to the model. 

“We want to look at the best powertrain to keep the vehicle lightweight, but because of the diversifying requirements and preference, we need to explore various options,” Maeda told Autocar, while emphasising that the MX-5 should be a car that “people can own without worrying that they aren’t being eco-friendly”.

catnip 24 November 2021

I wonder if the price might rise significantly with the updated version .....

mx5xm 24 November 2021

My Mazda MX-5 Miata was text book reliable. It never had a problem in the years I owned it. I am looking forward to the next one I buy and perhaps this updated version, or the newer one in 2024 might be the one! But this time round it'll be the RF version! 

gavsmit 24 November 2021

Improvements my one could have done with were in the areas of reliability, build quality and after sales customer service. 

If there was ever an example of don't believe the hype, the Mazda MX-5 was definitely it for me.

