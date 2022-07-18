BACK TO ALL NEWS
2022 Kia Xceed revealed with new design and additional trim
2022 Kia Xceed revealed with new design and additional trim

Updated crossover also gains a revised engine line-up and changes to driving dynamics
18 July 2022

The new Kia Xceed crossover will arrive later this year with redesigned bodywork, an upgraded interior and a new specification level. 

The updated Xceed also gains a revised engine line-up and changes to driving dynamics, which, the firm says, provides a “sportier alternative” to other larger models on sale.

The model will be offered with three engines in Europe, with just two coming to the UK, where the Xceed accounts for 10% of Kia's sales. On our shores, the range opens with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine producing 157bhp and 186 lb ft.

A plug-in hybrid powertrain will also be available, pairing a 1.6-litre petrol engine with a six-speed dual-clutch transmission, an 8.9kWh battery and a 60bhp electric motor. It offers a combined system total of 141bhp and 195lb ft, and an overall average of up to 29 miles of electric-only driving, which, the firm says, equates to around 37 miles in the city. 

Kia says it has improved the ride of the crossover with the inclusion of front hydraulic rebound stoppers, which are used on a Ceed model for the first time. 

Spring rates have been softened by 7% at the front and 4% at the rear, and the Korean car maker says the Xceed’s steering response and body control have also been improved. 

Inside, the Xceed receives new technology and safety equipment. A 10.25in touchscreen navigation system is included as standard, with the ability to connect two mobile devices at once.

A 12.3in digital instrument cluster is also available as an option. Drivers can also make use of improved mobile applications, such as Google or Apple diary connectivity. 

Other available equipment includes a premium JBL audio system, heated and ventilated seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control and electric mirrors. 

Kia has also added several assistance systems, including adaptive cruise control, which can reduce vehicle speed in ‘safe zones’ automatically, and blindspot collision avoidance, lane assist and high beam assist. 

A new trim, GT-Line, gains bespoke bodywork, such as larger, 18in wheels, lower air intakes and side bumpers, revamped chrome air curtains, hexagonal LED tail-lights and a sporty diffuser.

Sjoerd Knipping, vice president of marketing and product at Kia Europe, said: “Our customers have praised the Xceed’s unique combination of dynamic handling, everyday practicality and in-car technology. This new model builds upon these strengths with a series of stylish exterior and interior design changes and new tech features.  


“We’ve also ensured our enhanced crossover benefits from the latest powertrain options, a sign of our long-term commitment to delivering sustainable mobility solutions for our customers."

The new Kia Xceed will go on sale in September this year in Europe, with UK pricing set to be announced in the next few weeks. 

Zeddy 18 July 2022
[“A sporty alternative to larger models, the XCeed has become the best-selling model in the wider Kia Ceed line-up. It provides the commanding driving position and comfort of an SUV with the dynamic handling and maneuverability of a compact European hatchback,” Knipping added.]

Did he takes his degree in BS?

Bishop 18 July 2022
This article needs a serious once over by the sub-editor!
nivison 18 July 2022

More confusing new technologies to start the week.

So now the air con can control the speed too? And the steering wheel, still confused but it likes you to talk to it? 

What happened to knobs and using your feet?

