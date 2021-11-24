BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: 2022 Audi E-tron and E-tron Sportback set for major upgrade
UP NEXT
Mazda MX-5 due round of updates for 2022

2022 Audi E-tron and E-tron Sportback set for major upgrade

Electric SUV to get new look, bigger battery, better electronics and more efficient motors
News
3 mins read
24 November 2021

Audi plans to upgrade its E-tron and E-tron Sportback electric SUVs with a new-generation battery, affording them longer ranges, as part of their facelifts during the latter half of 2022.

The update is aimed at extending the shelf life of the flagship siblings until at least 2025, when they’re set to be replaced by an all-new SUV, possibly called the Q8 E-tron.

Both variants of the updated E-tron – the SUV and rakish-roofed Sportback – have now been spotted in prototype form, revealing that any technical tweaks will arrive alongside subtly overhauled styling, with a new-look grille, revised bumpers and redesigned headlight clusters among the updates. 

Related articles

Along with the new battery, the E-trons are earmarked to receive more efficient electric motors and an upgraded electronics system that will enable greater energy recuperation among other enhanced functions.

Autocar has been told by sources inside Audi that the upgrades to the powertrain will boost range to more than 373 miles for both variants. By comparison, the 95kWh battery currently used delivers a maximum range of 249 miles.

The first two models in a growing range of electric Audi models, the E-tron and E-tron Sportback were introduced to the UK in 2019 and 2020 respectively. They are based on a modified version of Audi’s MLB architecture, which was originally developed for ICE cars, making them inherently more compromised than an entirely EV-specific creation.

The mid-life upgrade for the SUVs is planned despite the pending arrival of the Q6 E-tron, which is based on the new EV-specific PPE platform that was developed in an engineering joint venture between Audi and Porsche.

“There will be a facelift for the E-tron SUV and the E-tron Sportback,” a high-ranking Audi official told Autocar. “They will both be significantly upgraded with a number of technical updates that will further increase their competitiveness.”

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Kingsley Range Rover 2021 UK first drive review hero

Kingsley Cars ULEZ Reborn Range Rover Classic 2021 review

Kingsley Cars ULEZ Reborn Range Rover Classic 2021 review
1 Mercedes Benz C Class All Terrain 2021 first drive review hero

Mercedes-Benz C-Class All-Terrain 2021 review

Mercedes-Benz C-Class All-Terrain 2021 review
1 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 420d 2021 first drive lead

BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 420d 2021 UK review

BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 420d 2021 UK review
1 Audi RS3 saloon 2021 RHD first drive hero front

Audi RS3 Saloon 2021 review

Audi RS3 Saloon 2021 review
1 BMW M4 Competition Convertible 2021 UK first drive review hero front

BMW M4 Competition Convertible 2021 UK review

BMW M4 Competition Convertible 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Audi E-tron 55 Quattro 2019 road test review - hero front

Audi E-tron Quattro

Zero-emissions, all-paw SUV leads Germany’s charge to electrification

Read our review
Back to top

Following confirmation of the new Q6 E-tron at the Shanghai motor show back in April, suggestions were that it could replace the E-tron and E-tron Sportback. However, while the Q6 E-tron will also offer both regular SUV and coupé-inspired Sportback bodystyles, it is described as being smaller than today’s E-tron flagship pairing.

“The Q6 E-tron will compete in a different market segment to the E-tron and E-tron Sportback,” our source said. “It’s smaller – roughly the size of the [conventionally powered] Q5. However, the dedicated platform will allow it to offer interior and load-carrying space similar to today’s Q7.”

The source added that the Q6 E-tron, which is being developed in parallel with the upcoming new-generation electric Porsche Macan, is planned for launch in 2023.

Before the Q6 E-tron arrives, Audi plans to bring another electric SUV to market, albeit exclusively in China. A seven-seat sister to the Volkswagen ID 6 (which is also China-specific), it will be based on the MEB platform.

This second MEB-based Audi model, after the smaller Q4 E-tron, will initially be produced at the Audi-SAIC joint venture’s factory in Shanghai, China.

Plans also call for it to be produced at the Audi-FAW joint venture’s site in Changchun, although not before 2023.

Used cars for sale

 Audi E-tron 230kw 50 Quattro 71kwh Sport 5dr Auto
2020
£47,690
17,623miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Audi E-tron 300kw 55 Quattro 95kwh 5dr Auto
2019
£47,999
16,367miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Audi E-tron 230kw 50 Quattro 71kwh Technik 5dr Auto
2020
£48,150
9,348miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Audi E-tron 300kw 55 Quattro 95kwh 5dr Auto
2019
£49,311
17,201miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Audi E-tron 300kw 55 Quattro 95kwh 5dr Auto
2019
£49,699
8,931miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Audi E-tron 230kw 50 Quattro 71kwh Technik 5dr Auto
2020
£49,999
2,045miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Audi E-tron 230kw 50 Quattro 71kwh Technik 5dr Auto
2020
£50,499
4,652miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Audi E-tron 300kw 55 Quattro 95kwh 5dr Auto
2019
£50,799
24,666miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Audi E-tron 230kw 50 Quattro 71kwh Technik 5dr Auto
2020
£51,000
2,350miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
9
Add a comment…
d79m 24 November 2021

People saying about how this shows how far batteries have come on and they wont buy electric cars till yet. This just shows how far audi were behind when they released these quickly thrown together EVs. When they were released the equivilent Tesla would do 100 miles more, be far more efficient so No dought the new face lift will just be putting them where they should have been in the first place. 

Andrew1 26 June 2021
@Lapps
"The technology is so immature and changing so rapidly, that a few years after you buy it your new expensive purchase is way off the pace"
And somehow your car will become less useful because there's a new one better out there?
With this mentality you'll never get a new car for the fear there'll be a better one in 4 years. Lol.
Lapps 26 June 2021

This Article explains exactly why there is no way I would buy an electric car at the moment! The technology is so immature and changing so rapidly, that a few years after you buy it your new expensive purchase is way off the pace. I'll look again in about 4 years.

Latest Drives

1 Kingsley Range Rover 2021 UK first drive review hero

Kingsley Cars ULEZ Reborn Range Rover Classic 2021 review

Kingsley Cars ULEZ Reborn Range Rover Classic 2021 review
1 Mercedes Benz C Class All Terrain 2021 first drive review hero

Mercedes-Benz C-Class All-Terrain 2021 review

Mercedes-Benz C-Class All-Terrain 2021 review
1 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 420d 2021 first drive lead

BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 420d 2021 UK review

BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 420d 2021 UK review
1 Audi RS3 saloon 2021 RHD first drive hero front

Audi RS3 Saloon 2021 review

Audi RS3 Saloon 2021 review
1 BMW M4 Competition Convertible 2021 UK first drive review hero front

BMW M4 Competition Convertible 2021 UK review

BMW M4 Competition Convertible 2021 UK review

View all latest drives