2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS mule reveals new details

Porsche is again testing what appears to be a hardcore 'RS' version of its latest 718 Cayman GT4, with the latest mule spotted in minimal camouflage at the Nürburgring.
As we previously saw, the testing prototype sports notable bodywork additions. At the front, there are versions of the Naca bonnet air ducts similar to those on the 911 GT2 RS, while the rear quarter windows have been replaced by slatted cooling vents. A new addition are the blanking plates at the front, which suggest the hardcore Cayman will gain similar wing-mounted air outlets to its 911 GT3 RS sibling.
A large, bespoke rear wing – significantly larger than that of the standard GT4 - appears to be mounted higher and to use a new mounting design. Also changed over the standard GT4 are the wheels, which forego the traditional five-lug pattern in favour of a motorsport-inspired centre-lock mechanism that hints at the car's track potential.
The man in charge of the 718 and 911, Frank-Steffen Walliser, told Autocar at the Frankfurt motor show last year that he would “definitely” like to see a faster and even more focused RS version of the new 718 Cayman GT4 but that the decision hinges on prioritising development resources within Porsche.
“Everybody’s asking for the RS,” Walliser told Autocar. “Can I imagine a GT4 RS? Sure I can. That’s not to say we will make a decision on it yet, as it is a challenge. Would I like such a car? Yes, definitely! Would I like more horses? Yes. But we need to put the resources where the market is; it would be a lot more expensive than the normal one.”
Porsche has never made a GT4 RS, previously suggesting such a model would be too close in price and performance to 911 GT models. But the new 4.0-litre flat six found in the latest GT4 forms part of an all-new engine family, and it's expected that Porsche will spin off further variants of that unit to justify the investment.
It's understood that the brand is looking to reintroduce the flat six to more mainstream Cayman and Boxster variants as part of a facelift. Although Walliser would only confirm that Porsche has “started the thinking process” on this, he acknowledged that the US market has been less welcoming of the current four-cylinder models than hoped. “American customers aren’t asking for four cylinders, they're asking for four litres,” he said.
scrap
Yes! Hybrid plus naturally
Yes! Hybrid plus naturally aspirated engines. Finally, an idea whose time has arrived.
manicm
scrap wrote:
Ferrari SF99
manicm
manicm wrote:
SF90, it's turbocharged but so what????
xxxx
Pressure
Maybe Porsche are listening, from not wanting 6 NA engines due to mpg etc it looks like one model variation at a time they might be returning!!! Yea
Takeitslowly
xxxx wrote:
Pressure, no...due to mpg, absolutely not. All car manufacturers have plan b, c, d, etc and given the future is uncertain, it was always probable that they had 6 cyl engine option ready and waiting. Buyers like to believe they have the influence to alter car makers minds and the makers are happy for that illusion to prevail.
Any buyer who can afford to buy into car ownership at this level, is not going to have sleepless nights worrying about 28mpg, vs 20 mpg.
Credit to you though for having the backup plan of using the word "Maybe"...you know, just in case your post was nonsense...
Boris9119
One Valid Point
One valid point Takeitslowly. Your correct about mpg. When you purchase a new Porsche you care not one jot about MPG, it will never alter your purchase decision whether a Cayman GT4 gets 18mpg or 38mpg. As for the rest, you have some homework to do. Porsche is as well known for 'listening' to it's customers as it is regrettably for hideously expensive options. The manual transmission that returned to the GT3 being a recent example.
Takeitslowly
Boris9119 wrote:
Given the contradiction in your piece, there is no progress made here. Porsche cannot claim to be "listening" if there is a long running issue of charging over inflated prices for options, or not making certain options standard at each particular price level and doing nothing to address these buyer queries. Go to the naughty step and pay attention in future or this will go on your report card for your guardian to check and sign off...that work on a set of educational references for you?.
xxxx
Credit
You conveniently missed the "etc" bit, maybe I should have filled it in as you're a bit clueless on cars, English etc.
"Buyers like to believe they have the influence to alter car makers minds and the makers are happy for that illusion to prevail." well if the buyers spend their money elsewhere then they do have an influence.
It's simple stuff and if you don't understand stop posting directly after me as you just look stupid and hateful!
Boris9119
Well Said XXXX
Well said XXXX, we all know the GT4RS will be the 'Daddy' albeit Porsche will neuter it accordingly?
Luap
.
Who knew 'Fast' had so many niches to fill..
