Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300d 2021 UK review

We all know it, and yet there is still something mildly grating about a C300d not having a creamy 3.0-litre engine.

In fairness, car manufacturers have by now figured out how to make an engine of just about any configuration feel as refined as it needs to, even though BMW still fits a straight-six diesel to the 330d. Instead, the most powerful diesel C-Class comes with a 261bhp twin-turbo 2.0-litre, assisted by a 48V mild-hybrid system.

With the whole C-Class range now being four-cylinder only, it’s almost as though what powers it is incidental, and features like the revamped MBUX multimedia system are of greater importance in a new model. Whatever the case might be, the traditional elements such as the engine and suspension behaviour still need to stack up.

This C300d was also our first opportunity to sample a right-hand-drive example of the new C-Class in near UK spec. Although our test car was still a mix of AMG Line Premium and AMG Line Premium Plus, it was representative in that all C300d's in the UK come as some variation of AMG Line, including its sports suspension and 18in or 19in wheels. And that’s not necessarily a good thing.