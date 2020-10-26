BACK TO ALL NEWS
2021 Fiat Tipo: UK pricing and specifications confirmed
2021 Fiat Tipo: UK pricing and specifications confirmed

Updated range will start from £17,690, with a new Cross variant and just the one engine
James Attwood, digital editor
News
2 mins read
26 October 2020

Fiat has confirmed UK pricing and specifications for its updated Tipo range, including the newly introduced high-riding Tipo Cross variant.

The cheapest Tipo is the entry-level 1.0-litre hatch, kicking off from £17,690, followed by the Life, from £19,690. The estate variant adds £1500. The Tipo Cross is the most expensive model in the updated range, starting from £21,690.

The new Cross variant stands around 70mm taller than the standard Tipo and gains an SUV-influenced skidplate, bumpers and side skirts, as well as roof bars, which are also offered on the estate version.

The Tipo Cross sits on larger tyres, with Fiat saying the design changes are intended to give it “an even more robust look”. The tyres also contribute to the 40mm increase in ride height, along with a revised suspension calibration based on that of the 500X crossover.

The decision to launch the Tipo Cross follows the success of the Panda Cross, which, Fiat says, has helped the Panda attract new, younger customers.

Fiat has also refreshed the design of the existing Tipo hatchback and estate. All three variants have a revamped grille that features the new Fiat word-mark badge in place of the roundel previously used. The new logo was first seen on the Centoventi Concept car revealed at the 2019 Geneva motor show. Two new exterior colours - shades of orange and blue - are also available.

The Tipo's front end also features revamped bumpers and new headlights, with LEDs as standard. The car sits on a choice of 16in or 17in wheels.

Inside, the revamped Tipo has a new 7.0in digital instrument display in place of the analogue cluster offered previously. There's also a 10.25in infotainment touchscreen, featuring Fiat’s latest Uconnect5 system, which was introduced on the new electric 500.

The Life variants gain a leather finish on the steering wheel and gearstick, as well as features such as adaptive cruise control and automatic climate control. For the Cross, Fiat adds, over and above the Life, a rear-view camera, front parking sensors and sat-nav integration.

Although Fiat will offer a range of petrol and diesel engines in other markets, only one powerplant is earmarked for the UK: a 99bhp 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine.

The new Fiat Tipo range will be available to order from late November.

Fiat Tipo

Fiat Tipo

Fiat goes back to the future with its new, 1980s-inspired family hatchback

xxxx

26 October 2020

I say a one or two, maybe with varying output.  

sbagnall

26 October 2020
If you view your car simply as another household appliance then the Tipo offers spectacular value for money. You can get a pre reg with delivery miles for under 9k!

A34

27 October 2020

Indeed. Why Dacia when you can Tipo? Even the base models get air con... 

Marv

26 October 2020

Are FIAT really making enough sales from the Tipo to warrant investing money on the engineering required to make a high-rise version, let alone a facelift? As sbagnall stated, if you view a car simply as white-goods you can get a lot car for less than a year old city car!

jason_recliner

26 October 2020

What a beautiful Volkswagen!

FastRenaultFan

26 October 2020
I think they should have either gone back to the blue badge or the four bar strikes badge but modernised that. I never liked the red Fiat badge.
As for this higher Tipo. Can not see it doing that well.
The car itself is not bad in a decent spec with chrome grill but Fiat really have lost there way here. Barely any dealers here now either. So it will be a hard slog for them to make inroads again.

Krisp

27 October 2020

Fiat sales are poor in the UK. The UK is not a key market for Fiat.

Go to Turkey and you will find sales are strong. It is built there and avoids import tariffs for European cars.

They justify investment on overall sales not just UK.

jamescallum369

27 October 2020
I'd take a guess that the older 95hp 1.4 na, and 120hp T-Jet engines will likely be replaced with the 120hp 1.0 3 cylinder FireFly turbo engine.

Another engine guess is that the 150hp 1.3 4 cylinder FireFly turbo engine with the DCT could be an option in the Tipo.

As for diesel engines, I'd take a guess that the Tipo would likely have the 120hp 1.6 4 cylinder Multijet turbo diesel engine.

V12smig

27 October 2020

but I forgot that this even existed...

Mikey C

27 October 2020

That badge on the radiator grille is horrible. It looks like the word "Autocar" photoshopped onto spy photos here to stop other websites copying them!

