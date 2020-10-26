2021 Fiat Tipo: UK pricing and specifications confirmed

Fiat has confirmed UK pricing and specifications for its updated Tipo range, including the newly introduced high-riding Tipo Cross variant.

The cheapest Tipo is the entry-level 1.0-litre hatch, kicking off from £17,690, followed by the Life, from £19,690. The estate variant adds £1500. The Tipo Cross is the most expensive model in the updated range, starting from £21,690.

The new Cross variant stands around 70mm taller than the standard Tipo and gains an SUV-influenced skidplate, bumpers and side skirts, as well as roof bars, which are also offered on the estate version.

The Tipo Cross sits on larger tyres, with Fiat saying the design changes are intended to give it “an even more robust look”. The tyres also contribute to the 40mm increase in ride height, along with a revised suspension calibration based on that of the 500X crossover.

The decision to launch the Tipo Cross follows the success of the Panda Cross, which, Fiat says, has helped the Panda attract new, younger customers.

Fiat has also refreshed the design of the existing Tipo hatchback and estate. All three variants have a revamped grille that features the new Fiat word-mark badge in place of the roundel previously used. The new logo was first seen on the Centoventi Concept car revealed at the 2019 Geneva motor show. Two new exterior colours - shades of orange and blue - are also available.

The Tipo's front end also features revamped bumpers and new headlights, with LEDs as standard. The car sits on a choice of 16in or 17in wheels.

Inside, the revamped Tipo has a new 7.0in digital instrument display in place of the analogue cluster offered previously. There's also a 10.25in infotainment touchscreen, featuring Fiat’s latest Uconnect5 system, which was introduced on the new electric 500.

The Life variants gain a leather finish on the steering wheel and gearstick, as well as features such as adaptive cruise control and automatic climate control. For the Cross, Fiat adds, over and above the Life, a rear-view camera, front parking sensors and sat-nav integration.

Although Fiat will offer a range of petrol and diesel engines in other markets, only one powerplant is earmarked for the UK: a 99bhp 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine.

The new Fiat Tipo range will be available to order from late November.

