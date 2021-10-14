BACK TO ALL NEWS
2021 Fiat 500 Red range: prices and specifications revealed

Special-edition models will start from £16,435 as Fiat announces it will donate to fight pandemics
14 October 2021

Fiat has revealed prices and specification details for the upcoming Red editions for the 500 family, created in partnership with charity Red, which was formed to fight global pandemics. 

All models in the 500 family will gain an all-red design. Prices start from £16,435 for the mild-hybrid 500, £22,995 for the electric 500 and £24,125 for the 500X crossover

Each car gains red paint, logos, mirror caps and design cues on the alloy wheels. Inside, they receive a red dashboard, bespoke floor mats and a red aluminium accelerator pedal. 

The seats are made from ocean-recovered recycled plastic. As standard, the driver's is coloured red and accompanied by black passenger seats, but buyers can choose one uniform colour. 

A black panoramic roof is available for hatchback models, while the Red logo is positioned on both door pillars. 

The entry-level 500 Red (£16,435) is powered by a 70bhp 1.0-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine. It's based on the Dolcevita specification and features a chrome-plated front grille, chrome door handles and a 7.0in infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It can be specified with Pasodoble Red, Electroclash Grey, Bossa Nova White or Crossover Black paint.

The electric 500 Red (£25,495) is offered with a choice of two powertrains: 95bhp and a WLTP range of up to 118 miles or 118bhp and a range of up to 199 miles.

Paint colours of Mineral Grey, Ice White and Onyx Black can also be selected.

Prices for the 500X Red start from £24,125. It's based on the Cross specification with 19in alloy wheels and a 7.0in infotainment touchscreen with sat-nav. 

It's available as a regular model or with a black soft-top roof. Paint colours available include Passione Red, Fashion Grey, Ice White and Cinema Black, all accompanied by red design cues.

Orders for the 500 Red range are open now.

Each model is provided with a welcome kit, including a hand-sanitiser dispenser and a bespoke key cover. New customers will also receive an email signed by Fiat CEO Olivier François and Red co-founder Bono.

As part of the partnership with Red, Fiat, Jeep and Ram will donate more than $4 million (£2.96m) over the next three years to help fight the global Covid-19 and HIV/AIDS pandemics.

