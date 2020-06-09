2020 Mercedes GLA: prices for hot GLA35 revealed

Mercedes-Benz has revealed UK pricing and specification details for the GLA 35 4MATIC, which is available to order now for deliveries in late summer.

The AMG-tuned performance model, which sits underneath the flagship GLA 45, is priced from £43,565. That's over £14,000 less than the cheapest GLA 45, although the 35's price rises depending on spec as the Premium and Premium plus equipment lines command a further £2,500 and £3,500 respectively.

The GLA35 uses a 302bhp 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, putting out 295lb ft of torque, combined with an all-wheel drive system to enable a 0-62mph tim of 5.1sec and a top speed of 155mph. Fuel economy is quoted at up to 34.5mpg combined, with CO2 emissions as low as 186g/km depending on spec.

Standard versions of compact SUV are available from £32,640 in entry-level Sport trim, which can be specified with a 161bhp turbocharged 1.3-litre four-cylinder petrol engine or, for an additional £1100, a 2.0-litre diesel that puts out 148bhp.

Standard equipment at this price point includes 18in alloy wheels, heated front seats, a 7.0in infotainment touchscreen and dual-zone air conditioning.

Prices climb to £34,140 for Sport Executive trim, which brings front and rear parking sensors alongside upgraded interior technology, and rise through three grades of AMG Line trim to top-spec AMG Line Premium Plus, which starts at £38,640. Engine options available towards the top of the range include a 187bhp four-cylinder diesel and a turbocharged petrol unit with 221bhp.