2020 Mercedes GLA: prices for hot GLA35 revealed

Mercedes-Benz has revealed UK pricing and specification details for the GLA 35 4MATIC, which is available to order now for deliveries in late summer.
The AMG-tuned performance model, which sits underneath the flagship GLA 45, is priced from £43,565. That's over £14,000 less than the cheapest GLA 45, although the 35's price rises depending on spec as the Premium and Premium plus equipment lines command a further £2,500 and £3,500 respectively.
The GLA35 uses a 302bhp 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, putting out 295lb ft of torque, combined with an all-wheel drive system to enable a 0-62mph tim of 5.1sec and a top speed of 155mph. Fuel economy is quoted at up to 34.5mpg combined, with CO2 emissions as low as 186g/km depending on spec.
Standard versions of compact SUV are available from £32,640 in entry-level Sport trim, which can be specified with a 161bhp turbocharged 1.3-litre four-cylinder petrol engine or, for an additional £1100, a 2.0-litre diesel that puts out 148bhp.
Standard equipment at this price point includes 18in alloy wheels, heated front seats, a 7.0in infotainment touchscreen and dual-zone air conditioning.
Prices climb to £34,140 for Sport Executive trim, which brings front and rear parking sensors alongside upgraded interior technology, and rise through three grades of AMG Line trim to top-spec AMG Line Premium Plus, which starts at £38,640. Engine options available towards the top of the range include a 187bhp four-cylinder diesel and a turbocharged petrol unit with 221bhp.
Join the debate
aston01
Looks more MPV like?
Take away the plastic wheel arches and could be an MPV / B-class? Nice interior though...
MrJ
To me, it looks like an ugly
To me, it looks like an ugly pillow on wheels, with a grumpy nose job. Dash looks like an early ghetto blaster.
abkq
The return to simpler
The return to simpler surfacing is to be welcomed. But in typical Mercedes fashion it still looks dumpy mainly because sharp edges are verboten under Herr Wagener.
The bling fussy interior does not reflect the simple exterior and looks as bad as the rest of the A & B ranges.
Antony Riley
Its a Kia with a three
Its a Kia with a three pointed star on its grill. Hopefully what look like metal trims at the top of seat backrests are not ,metal if so just the thing in the South of France at 30 C
Lanehogger
Smaller where it matters
Although the reduction in width and length over the previous model isn't huge, it's refreshing to see a new car that hasn't grown in those respects. Either way, still odd to see Mercedes having two quite distinct compact SUVs in its line up rather than making one simply a shorter or longer version of the other. Unless the GLA is now the 'coupe' offering and that GLB the practical one.
eseaton
'More tech' is always
'More tech' is always presented by Autocar as somehow good news, and what everyone wants.
Has nobody else noticed that new car sales are falling?
catnip
"Design head Gordon Wagener
"Design head Gordon Wagener claims it "combines muscular off-road genes with out philosophy of sensual purity". "
What does that even mean? I tried substituting "our" for "out", but it still doesn't make any sense.
scrap
Just like the regular A class
Add your comment