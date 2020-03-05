2020 Mercedes GLA: crossover on sale from £32,640

Mercedes-Benz has revealed UK pricing and specification details for the second-generation GLA, which offers new technology and greater comfort over its predecessor.

The compact SUV is available from £32,640 in entry-level Sport trim, which can be specified with a 161bhp turbocharged 1.3-litre four-cylinder petrol engine or, for an additional £1100, a 2.0-litre diesel that puts out 148bhp.

Standard equipment at this price point includes 18in alloy wheels, heated front seats, a 7.0in infotainment touchscreen and dual-zone air conditioning.

Prices climb to £34,140 for Sport Executive trim, which brings front and rear parking sensors alongside upgraded interior technology, and rise through three grades of AMG Line trim to top-spec AMG Line Premium Plus, which starts at £38,640. Engine options available towards the top of the range include a 187bhp four-cylinder diesel and a turbocharged petrol unit with 221bhp.

Prices for the hot AMG GLA 45 and new GLA 250e plug-in hybrid are yet to be announced.

2020 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 unveiled with up to 416bhp

The original GLA was launched five years ago, and almost a million have been sold globally since then. As with its predecessor, the new model, due on sale in the UK in the second quarter of 2020, draws heavily on the closely related A-Class.

Its described by Mercedes CEO Ola Källenius as being "Better in every respect, with more convenience, more safety and more efficiency".