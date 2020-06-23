1.3 million Renault, Nissan diesels cheat emissions, says UK law firm

Harcus Parker launches class action lawsuit claiming 100,000 petrol Qashqais breach emissions limits, alongside 1.3m diesels in UK, but Nissan refutes claims
23 June 2020

As many as 1.3 million diesel Renault and Nissan vehicles and 100,000 petrol Nissan Qashqais could be fitted with illegal emissions 'defeat devices', a specialist UK law firm has claimed. 

London-based Harcus Parker, which is preparing a class action lawsuit against the two makers, claims a freedom of information request lodged with the Department for Transport (DfT) gave it “previously unseen documents” showing up to 100,000 1.2-litre petrol Nissan Qashqais breach emissions limits by “up to 15 times” in the UK. 

The firm cites independent test data indicating that as many as 700,000 Renault diesel vehicles and 600,000 Nissan vehicles in the UK could be fitted with the unlawful emissions defeat devices. Models affected alongside the Qashqai include the Note, Juke and X-Trail, while on the Renault side, the Clio, Espace, Captur, Megane and Scenic are all named. Cars made between 2009 and 2018 are affected. 

The freedom of information request reveals, it is claimed, that the UK Government attempted to persuade Nissan to recall and fix affected vehicles, but the maker refused to do so.  

In September 2017, the DfT allegedly wrote to Nissan and said: “A petrol Nissan Qashqai was selected for testing this year. We have now completed this testing, and we found that when conducting NEDC tests on a test track and conducting a Real Driving Emissions test, NOx (nitrogen oxide) emissions results were very high for this vehicle."

In 2018, the DfT again said the Qashqai was “not sufficiently well designed to control the NOx in real-world conditions”.

Harcus Parker also claims that Renault and Nissan vehicles running the 1.5 and 1.6-litre diesel engines are among the worst real-world emitters of NOx - worse than both Volkswagen and Mercedes models. 

Nissan UK provided a statement to Autocar strongly refuting all allegations by Harcus Parker.

It says: “Nissan has not and does not employ defeat devices in any of the cars that we make, and all Nissan vehicles fully comply with applicable emissions legislation. 

“The initial report from 2017, which looked at the variation between lab and ‘real world’ conditions, showed variances for most brands involved. It also stated that the Nissan tested complied with all required regulatory limits.”

Harcus Parker senior partner Damon Parker said: “For the first time, we have seen evidence that car manufacturers may be cheating emissions tests of petrol as well as diesel vehicles. We have written to Renault and Nissan to seek an explanation for these extraordinary results, but the data suggests that these vehicles, much like some VW and Mercedes cars, know when they are being testing and are on their best behaviour then and only then.” 

The law firm states that customers overpaid for their vehicles, due to the defeat devices being fitted, and are entitled to compensation “in the region of £5000 each”.  It is urging owners of affected vehicles to come forward and join the action. 

It was also involved in class action litigation against Volkswagen in April. In that case, the High Court ruled that the emissions cheating software was in breach of European law. Harcus Parker intends to launch a similar class action case against Mercedes. 

READ MORE:

Nissan found guilty of using diesel emissions defeat device in South Korea

Volkswagen's diesel emissions scandal bill runs to €30bn

The truth about the diesel engine

 

 

typos1

23 June 2020

Great, more bloody cheating. Just injecting a little water drastically reduces NOx on petrols and diesels, pity they didnt spend the cash on fitting water injection rather than paying software engineers to write cheating software.

Andrew1

23 June 2020
A law firm looking for advertising. They need to prove it first.

