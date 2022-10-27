BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: “We are not killing Seat,” says brand chairman
UP NEXT
UK car production slows but EV output reaches record high

“We are not killing Seat,” says brand chairman

Sibling brand Cupra is forging ahead but Seat still has a future
Rachel Burgess
News
2 mins read
27 October 2022

The future of Seat is safe for the time being, despite being unprofitable and positioned alongside its sibling brand Cupra’s meteoric rise. Skoda chairman and Volkswagen CEO Thomas Schafer told Autocar: “We are not killing Seat. We just need to decide on its future.”

The VW Group-owned Spanish brand enjoyed much success with models such as the Seat Ateca and Seat Leon but has been struggling in recent years, while the more-expensive, higher-margin Cupra line-up has been a triumph.

Seat’s European sales year-on-year dropped 45% in July and 42% in August, as it appears last in the queue at the VW Group for semiconductor supply. It has no electric cars on sale, a stark contrast to the rest of the group.

Related articles

While Schafer insisted Seat will continue, he also commented: “Cupra is the future of Seat. Cupra is the reinvention of Seat going forward. Cupra will move much faster into electrification.

“We are still working on a plan for Seat, It is fine until 2028 or 2029. It’s an entry-level brand for young customers. It really plays to Europe, particularly Spain, UK and Austria,” he added.

One idea for its future mentioned by Schafer is as a mobility brand. This would ensure Seat neatly fitted into the broader VW Group line-up while not conflicting with other marques, namely Skoda.

Seat is already testing the water in the mobility space, having showcased its Renault Twizy-esque Minimo, plus a number of electric scooters such as the Mo 125.

Meanwhile Cupra “is not a volume player” said Schafer, but has “a sharp positioning” within the group appealing to a more “rebellious, young audience”.

Used cars for sale

 Seat Leon 2.0 TDI FR Technology ST Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£12,250
52,579miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Seat Ibiza 1.0 TSI FR Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£13,020
34,916miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Seat Leon 2.0 TSI Cupra 300 Sport Coupe DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2017
£19,989
29,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
3
View details
Seat LEON 1.0 TSI EVO FR Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£19,599
13,261miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Seat Leon 1.6 TDI SE Dynamic Technology DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£8,500
83,701miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Seat LEON 2.0 TSI Cupra 290 DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£21,939
26,086miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Seat LEON 1.5 TSI EVO FR Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£18,290
21,634miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Seat LEON 1.4 TSI FR Technology Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£13,695
15,245miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Seat ALHAMBRA 2.0 TDI CR SE Lux DSG Euro 5 5dr
2015
£13,795
71,097miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

01 Mercedes AMG G62 4x4 squared FD 2022 corner dust lead
Mercedes-AMG G63 AMG 4x4²
Mercedes-AMG G63 AMG 4x4²
bmw ix m60 01 front tracking
BMW iX M60 2022 first drive
BMW iX M60 2022 first drive
bmw x7 xdrive40i 01 cornering
BMW X7 xDrive40i 2022 first drive
BMW X7 xDrive40i 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante front tracking
Lamborghini has shaved 47kg from the Urus
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
01 Kia XCeed facelift GT Line FD 2022 lead track
Kia Xceed 1.5 T-GDi 2022 first drive
Kia Xceed 1.5 T-GDi 2022 first drive

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

01 Mercedes AMG G62 4x4 squared FD 2022 corner dust lead
Mercedes-AMG G63 AMG 4x4²
Mercedes-AMG G63 AMG 4x4²
bmw ix m60 01 front tracking
BMW iX M60 2022 first drive
BMW iX M60 2022 first drive
bmw x7 xdrive40i 01 cornering
BMW X7 xDrive40i 2022 first drive
BMW X7 xDrive40i 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante front tracking
Lamborghini has shaved 47kg from the Urus
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
01 Kia XCeed facelift GT Line FD 2022 lead track
Kia Xceed 1.5 T-GDi 2022 first drive
Kia Xceed 1.5 T-GDi 2022 first drive

View all latest drives