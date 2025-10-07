BACK TO ALL NEWS
£3m Lamborghini Fenomeno previews Revuelto upgrades
£3m Lamborghini Fenomeno previews Revuelto upgrades

Limited-run hypercar serves as a testbed for the brand’s future models, sales boss says

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
7 October 2025

The limited-run Lamborghini Fenomeno hints at what is to come from future upgrades to the brand’s V12-powered flagship, the Revuelto, on which it is based.

Federico Foschini, the brand’s global sales and marketing czar, told Autocar: “This car has upgrades in terms of battery, in terms of power, in terms of suspension, in terms of driving dynamics and it's easier to implement in a small volume – to avoid the testing [required to prove] that everything is okay in big-scale production.”

For example, the Fenomeno features a new 7kWh battery that can discharge energy at a greater rate than the 3.8kWh pack in the Revuelto. This allowed Lamborghini to boost the car’s three electric motors by a combined 54bhp compared with in the Revuelto. 

It also developed a new valvetrain for the car’s 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12, yielding an extra 10bhp from the engine alone.

The tweaks mean the Fenomeno puts out a combined 1065bhp, making it the most powerful Lamborghini to date. It can complete the 0-62mph dash in 2.4sec; hitting 124mph from a standstill in 6.7sec and a top speed of 218mph.

It is a “manifesto of design with anticipation of technological content,” said Foschini. “This is a spotlight at the top of the [model] pyramid to show what Lamborghini is going to do in the future”. 

A wide-reaching update for the Revuelto is likely to be several years away, however, given it only launched a year ago and that the Fenomeno is not scheduled to enter production until 2027.

Lamborghini Revuelto front quarter

For reference, the Lamborghini Aventador – the Revuelto’s predecessor – was launched in 2012 and was facelifted four years later.

Just 30 examples of the Fenomeno will be built, with 29 going to Lamborghini’s most loyal customers and the remaining car reserved for the brand’s own collection.

Foschini joked that selling those 29 cars is “the easiest part of our job”, and that the intention behind the Fenomeno – and previous specials such as the Sian, Centenario and Reventon – is to “reward the most loyal customer”.

Peter Cavellini 7 October 2025

So 29 for the loyal customers and one for the museum/ press car?, £3million a pop,so the loyal owners are in effect funding the cars development,it's an large amount to pay for one car,I don't care how fantastic a drive it is, no collection of metal and plastic is worth that,but I guess it depends on what a car can do that excites you, on a public road you only need about 10% of that 1065hp ,the in gear acceleration would make overtaking a bit safer and then there's the little bit of tinsel inside the car to massage your ego, I had a car that could do 155mph do 0-60mph in a shade over five seconds cornered like it had glue on the treads and did driven not so fast 34mpg, it only cost me £30K to buy it and it put a big smile on my face every time i drove it, no much as I like cars like this, when they come with huge prices like this it annoys me.

johnfaganwilliams 7 October 2025

Surely a  "reward for loyal customers" would be to give them a car not charge 3m€?

