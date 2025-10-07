The limited-run Lamborghini Fenomeno hints at what is to come from future upgrades to the brand’s V12-powered flagship, the Revuelto, on which it is based.

Federico Foschini, the brand’s global sales and marketing czar, told Autocar: “This car has upgrades in terms of battery, in terms of power, in terms of suspension, in terms of driving dynamics and it's easier to implement in a small volume – to avoid the testing [required to prove] that everything is okay in big-scale production.”

For example, the Fenomeno features a new 7kWh battery that can discharge energy at a greater rate than the 3.8kWh pack in the Revuelto. This allowed Lamborghini to boost the car’s three electric motors by a combined 54bhp compared with in the Revuelto.

It also developed a new valvetrain for the car’s 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12, yielding an extra 10bhp from the engine alone.

The tweaks mean the Fenomeno puts out a combined 1065bhp, making it the most powerful Lamborghini to date. It can complete the 0-62mph dash in 2.4sec; hitting 124mph from a standstill in 6.7sec and a top speed of 218mph.

It is a “manifesto of design with anticipation of technological content,” said Foschini. “This is a spotlight at the top of the [model] pyramid to show what Lamborghini is going to do in the future”.

A wide-reaching update for the Revuelto is likely to be several years away, however, given it only launched a year ago and that the Fenomeno is not scheduled to enter production until 2027.

For reference, the Lamborghini Aventador – the Revuelto’s predecessor – was launched in 2012 and was facelifted four years later.