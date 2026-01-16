Vans come in all shapes and sizes, doing every job imaginable, from delivering food and parcels to helping build houses.

Without them, it’s fair to say we would be pretty stuck, but what are the best vans?

We’ve pulled together a list of the top 10 you can buy at the moment. It’s not scientific, but from big to small we’ve considered every option on sale (there are almost 100...) and these are our top recommendations.

10. Ford Transit

A surprise to kick us off, as we name the iconic Ford Transit as only the 10th best van on our list.

The Transit is a brilliant van that has kept this country going for years (60, to be precise), during which time it has mostly been the number one.

There are payloads of up to 1.5 tonnes for the panel vans and even more for chassis cabs, a potent 2.0-litre diesel engine and front-wheel-drive, rear-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive options.

Then’s there’s the dizzying breadth of Transit van sizes available, making it incredibly versatile. Once upon a time, Ford claimed there were more than one million configurations, when it covered a weight range from two tonnes to five tonnes. Now flanked by a full range of Transit nameplates, though, the big flagship Transit is getting on a bit and sometimes taken for granted.

9. Volkswagen Caddy

Some would argue that the Caddy is Volkswagen's best van, but while the Golf-based platform has made it a better van to drive and live with, it has added in a lot of frustrating elements – mainly the lack of buttons inside and the adoption of tricky sliding controls.