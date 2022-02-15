Triumph reveals first electric TE-1 motorbike

​British motorbike manufacturer Triumph has revealed the full prototype of the 170kW TE-1, which previews a possible future high-performance electric bike.

The Project Triumph TE-1 has been developed through a collaboration between Triumph, automotive technology firm Williams Advanced Engineering (WAE), Integral Powertrains and the University of Warwick. Various elements of the concept have been shown in recent months, but the prototype TE-1 is now ready for testing.

Over the next six months the prototype will undertake rolling road and track testing which will help Triumph with the final set up and calibration of the demonstrator TE-1.

The WAE-built battery pack incorporates dedicated cell packaging for optimum centre of gravity, vehicle control unit, DCDC converter, integrated cooling, charge port, and styled carbon covers.

Triumph says the WAE developed powertrain "will set new standards for electric bike performance, with class-leading power, efficiency, charging time and range".

The battery has a peak power of 170kW (228bhp) with a continuous output of 90kW (121bhp) and a capacity of 15kWh. This enables the motorbike to deliver 130kW (174bhp) of peak power and 80kW (107bhp) of continuous power.