BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Triumph reveals first electric TE-1 motorbike
UP NEXT
Autocar notebook: Kia boss calls for EV chargers, not more grants

Triumph reveals first electric TE-1 motorbike

The British motorbike manufacturer partnered with Williams Advanced Engineering to design the e-motorbike
News
2 mins read
15 February 2022

British motorbike manufacturer Triumph has revealed the full prototype of the 170kW TE-1, which previews a possible future high-performance electric bike.

The Project Triumph TE-1 has been developed through a collaboration between Triumph, automotive technology firm Williams Advanced Engineering (WAE), Integral Powertrains and the University of Warwick. Various elements of the concept have been shown in recent months, but the prototype TE-1 is now ready for testing. 

Move Electric Articles

View all Move Electric articles

Over the next six months the prototype will undertake rolling road and track testing which will help Triumph with the final set up and calibration of the demonstrator TE-1. 

The WAE-built battery pack incorporates dedicated cell packaging for optimum centre of gravity, vehicle control unit, DCDC converter, integrated cooling, charge port, and styled carbon covers. 

Triumph says the WAE developed powertrain "will set new standards for electric bike performance, with class-leading power, efficiency, charging time and range".

The battery has a peak power of 170kW (228bhp) with a continuous output of 90kW (121bhp) and a capacity of 15kWh. This enables the motorbike to deliver 130kW (174bhp) of peak power and 80kW (107bhp) of continuous power. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Audi A8 TFSIe 2022 first drive review lead

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro 2022 review

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro 2022 review
1 Vahxuall Astra 2022 european first drive tracking front

Vauxhall Astra 2022 review

Vauxhall Astra 2022 review
1 Porsche Taycan GTS sport turismo LHD UK 2022 review tracking front

Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2022 UK review

Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2022 UK review
1 Kia Sportage tgdi 3 2022 UK first drive review lead

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDI 2022 UK review

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDI 2022 UK review
1 Porsche Panamera 4 ehybrid sport turismo 2022 UK review tracking front

Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 2022 UK review

Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Back to top

The TE-1’s 360-volt system also enables a fast charging time of under 20 minutes for a 0-80% charge, although it has yet to give full details on charging speed.

WAE says it has optimised the TE-1’s battery layout to balance mass and positioning within the prototype chassis while taking into consideration the bikes centre of gravity, powertrain and charging. The firm has also created a new vehicle control unit which has been integrated into the battery pack to reduce weight and packing. 

After testing takes place this summer, the TE-1 will be updated with final body panels, ready for active track demonstrations. Triumph will then reveal the final specifications, with official figures for battery and range performance revealed. 

“It has been truly exciting to see the progress made during phase 3 of Project Triumph TE‑1 with the final prototype motorcycle now going into real life testing,” said Triumph boss Nick Bloor.

“I am thrilled with the results we have already achieved with our partners, and the exciting preview of the potential electric future to come.”

While Triumph has yet to give full details of its long-term plans for the TE-1, Bloor has previously said it will form a key foundation in the firm's electrification strategy.

 

READ MORE

e-CARS

E-cars news and reviews

The ten best-selling electric cars in the UK

Audi Q4 e-tron review

e-BIKES

E-bike reviews and news

Cairn Cycles E-Adventure 1.0 e-bike review

Ten e-bikes we’re looking forward to in 2022

e-MOTORBIKES

E-motorbike reviews and news

Ten electric motorbikes to look forward to in 2022

Art, sustainability and choppers - the wonderful world of Stirling Eco

e-SCOOTERS

E-scooter news and reviews

Hypercar firm Bugatti's first electric vehicle is an 18mph e-scooter

Ride-hailing firm Bolt set for UK expansion after big investment

e-WORLD

E-world news

Veolia to open first UK plant for recycling EV batteries

The new Bobcat T7X is a truly groundbreaking electric digger

Used cars for sale

 Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,800
51,272miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2015
£4,995
35,762miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2015
£4,995
27,912miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Sandero 1.2 16v 75 Ambiance 5dr
2016
£4,995
53,076miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Celerio 1.0 Sz2 5dr
2018
£4,999
77,115miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Celerio 1.0 Sz2 5dr
2016
£4,999
46,773miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Celerio 1.0 Sz2 5dr
2015
£5,000
80,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat 500 1.2 Pop 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£5,000
47,702miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Zetec 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£5,000
55,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Audi A8 TFSIe 2022 first drive review lead

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro 2022 review

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro 2022 review
1 Vahxuall Astra 2022 european first drive tracking front

Vauxhall Astra 2022 review

Vauxhall Astra 2022 review
1 Porsche Taycan GTS sport turismo LHD UK 2022 review tracking front

Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2022 UK review

Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2022 UK review
1 Kia Sportage tgdi 3 2022 UK first drive review lead

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDI 2022 UK review

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDI 2022 UK review
1 Porsche Panamera 4 ehybrid sport turismo 2022 UK review tracking front

Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 2022 UK review

Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 2022 UK review

View all latest drives