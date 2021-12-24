Electric motorbike review: Harley-Davidson Livewire

In short

The Harley-Davidson Livewire is not just the best Harley we’ve ever ridden, but it also proves that electric motorcycles can have real character.

What does it cost?

The Harley-Davidson Livewire costs from just under £29,000. Yes, you read that correctly. Now, granted, it isn't the most expensive motorcycle Harley makes, but consider this: you could have a range-topping Zero Motorcycles SR/S and a conventionally powered Yamaha MT-07 for the same price as one Livewire. Ultimately, this is a halo product that’s intended to bring well-heeled early adopters to the Harley brand.

What is it?

An electric Harley-Davidson, but you knew that already, didn’t you?

Launched in 2019, the Livewire is arguably the most talked-about new motorcycle of the last decade. Not only has it already starred alongside Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman in the critically acclaimed ‘Long Way Up’ travel show (PR for a motorcycle doesn’t get any better, just ask BMW) but Harley’s decision to reposition itself as a tech company has also caused a real stir in the bike world.

After all, who would have predicted that Harley-Davidson – a company not typically associated with technical innovation – would be the first mainstream bike manufacturer to produce a cutting-edge electric motorcycle? Not us. But it’s certainly a brave move, and one that, anecdotally at least, the wider public seems to be aware of. While photographing the bike for this feature, every five minutes or so a random passerby would stop to ask, ‘is that the new electric Harley?’.

As a marketing exercise, then, the Livewire has been a success, but what’s it like to actually ride? Well, before we hit the road, let’s assess the hardware. At its heart sits a whopping 15.5kWh battery paired to a compact electric motor. We’ll get to acceleration later, but in terms of range, Harley claims the Livewire should be able to cover at least 146 miles in the city and 95 miles on a mixed test route, which is competitive for the class but not groundbreaking (the SR/S Zero we tested sported a city range of 161 miles).