Stellantis partners with Archer Aviation to build eVTOL craft

Car giant Stellantis will join forces with US-based firm Archer Aviation to manufacture an electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.
Stellantis, which owns several car manufacturers including Citroën, Peugeot and Fiat, will build Archer’s Midnight eVTOL craft at a facility in Georgia in the US.
The four-seater Midnight electric aircraft will arrive in 2024 with a 100-mile range and has been optimised to run back-to-back short distance trips of around 20 miles. Charging takes approximately 10 minutes.
Stellantis will also invest up to $150 million in Archer between 2023 and 2024, although this is subject to Archer meeting certain business milestones. The car giant will also increase its shareholding in the aviation company.
Archer hopes that the partnership will help the firm scale up its aircraft production, while also strengthening its path to commercialisation.
“We’ve been working closely with Archer for the past two years, and I am continually impressed by their ingenuity and unwavering commitment to deliver,” said Carlos Tavares, Stellantis CEO.
“Deepening our partnership with Archer as a strategic investor with plans for growing our shareholding demonstrates how Stellantis is pushing the boundaries to provide sustainable freedom of mobility, from the road to the sky.”
