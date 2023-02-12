How Ducati is gearing up for the electric era

Ducati has etched its name into the motorcycle hall of fame through its storied range of performance-based machines. From MotoGP to the Isle of Man TT, the Italian motorbike manufacturer has become a highly established brand both on track and off it.

Intriguingly, more motorcycle firm’s are now turning their attention to electric machines. Triumph, for example, has been experimenting with the radical TE-1 super bike. Kawasaki meanwhile is set to launch an electric version of its acclaimed Ninja sports bike.

So when will we see an electric motorbike from Ducati and does the Italian brand see a future using electric powertrains?

Move Electric sat down with Ducati UK boss, Fabrizio Cazzoli, to learn more about the firm’s electrification plans, its decision to manufacture the MotoE motorbike, and how parent firm Lamborghini - as well as Volkswagen - is supporting its ambitions.

Reacting to the e-motorbike marketCazzoli was clear that a series-production electric Ducati was a possibility, but such a machine would not arrive soon.

His assessment of the current market highlighted a need for caution when embracing a new form of technology, citing that the Ducati philosophy could not be sacrificed when creating a new e-motorbike.

“Electrification will be a long way away, not only for Ducati but for the entire motorcycle industry because right now it is not a completely viable solution,” says Cazzoli.

“With an electric power unit, either you have to compromise on range, weight, performance or rideability and right now there isn't a complete product that can cover all the bases - with all due respect to all the other manufacturers.

“The Ducati philosophy cannot be compromised, we would not do that in order to make an electric motorbike. But we are investing in the technology and it is improving on a daily basis and when the time is right we will make one.”

Corsa su strada - powering ahead in the MotoE racing seriesThe MotoE electric-only racing series launched in 2019, acting as a support race for the MotoGP world championship.

Since its inception, all teams have used an e-motorbike supplied by Energica. This will change for 2023, as Ducati has secured a deal to take over from Energica as the maker of the spec machine that will be used in the championship.

Cazzoli explained that securing the MotoE contract was important to Ducati’s future, adding that the motorbike - codenamed V21L - could influence future products.