Honda reinvents classic motorbikes as new e-bikes for China

Honda has unveiled electric versions of its Cub, Dax and Zoomer motorbikes, but with a twist: the three new machines are all electric bikes built specially for China.

The new Honda Cub e:, Dax e: and Zoomer e: have all been designed for the Chinese market, where Electric Bicycle (EB) regulations allow for vehicles with a maximum speed of 15.5mph or less – even if they don’t have pedals.

Still, the bikes are significant because they are part of Honda’s massive ramp-up of its electric two-wheeler line-up (which carries the e: branding), which will start in Europe with the EM1 e: and will involve the launch of five EB and Electric Moped (EM) models by 2024. And they also showcase how the Japanese firm could use its storied nameplates in the electric era.

The Honda Cub is generally regarded as the best-selling motorised vehicle ever, with more than 100 million sold since production began in 1958. The Cub e: bike takes the styling of that model and reinvents it as an electric machine with round lights and 17in wheels. The machine’s battery gives a range of around 40 miles.

The Dax e: takes it name and T-shaped body from the long-running minibike, and is reinvented as a ‘fun’ e-bike. Honda has confirmed the model features a Bosch motor and will offer a range of 50 miles.