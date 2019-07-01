Silverstone boss uncertain circuit will host 2020 British GP

Circuit manager insists a bad F1 deal would mean paralysis for Britain’s premier race track
Damien Smith
by Damien Smith
1 July 2019

The future of the British Grand Prix remains in serious doubt despite talks continuing to sign a new deal to keep Formula 1 at Silverstone beyond this year’s race on 14 July.

Last year, the circuit chose to trigger a break clause in its 17-year contract signed back in 2009, citing the financial terms of running the race as “unsustainable”. It means the 2019 grand prix will be its last unless a new agreement can be negotiated.

Despite widespread speculation that a new agreement is close, Silverstone’s managing director Stuart Pringle said there are no guarantees because the wrong deal would mean “paralysis” for the business.

“I’m surprised and disappointed this isn’t sorted already,” he told Autocar. “I don’t want 130,000 people to turn up for the 2019 British GP and not know whether there will be another one.”

The circuit has just been resurfaced for a second consecutive year following its disastrous MotoGP round last September, when heavy rain forced the race to be cancelled because of drainage problems that made the track un-rideable. 

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

But despite that blow, a new deal to keep motorcycle racing’s premier series at Silverstone until 2021 has been agreed as part of a range of projects designed to make the track less reliant on income from F1.

“We can survive without F1, we absolutely could,” said Pringle. “To use a well-worn phrase, genuinely no deal is better than a bad deal because we know the consequences of a bad deal. It is paralysis to our business.”

Cautious optimism remains for new deal

But Pringle added that he remains hopeful a new deal can be reached, despite F1 openly admitting that it also wishes to pursue a London Grand Prix in parallel to a race at Silverstone.

“I have always believed that we will retain it and even though we are in this extraordinary position I still believe the fundamental values that Silverstone adds to F1 will count,” said Pringle.

The sticking point remains the multi-million-pound fee Silverstone must pay to host the grand prix, which increases each year because of an escalator clause, even though Pringle admits the amount – currently believed to be in the region of £20 million – is less than other circuits around the world must pay.

“I fully accept that we don’t pay as much as ‘Timbuctoo’ or the latest place F1 has signed up,” he said in reference to the pursuit of new additions to the calendar, such as Vietnam which is confirmed for 2020. “But Timbuctoo doesn’t have a fanbase that year on year, come rain or shine, come British champion or not, turn up and pay their money.”

Fanbase is Britain’s strength

“Silverstone is in effect a tax collector for F1,” he added. “The fans pay their ticket, they money washes through our company and we hand it across to F1. If everything adds up, we break even or make a small black number. If it doesn’t it’s a red number, we cover the difference and call it ‘brand value’ or something.”

He also rejected the old argument that the UK government should come to the financial aid of the circuit.

“Suggestions that government support should be there in Britain is nonsense because we’ve seen it with Turkey, India, Malaysia and they are no longer on the calendar,” he said. “There’s a reason why we’ve had a grand prix every year in this country since 1950 and that is the fee is paid by the enormous fanbase – and that is a strength, not a weakness.

“Silverstone is owned by the British Racing Drivers’ Club, and there are 800 racing drivers and those who made their success possible, and they passionately want to keep their sport at the circuit. So my brief is to retain it, but don’t break the company while doing so.

“I will be very disappointed if we are not able to announce something before or at this year’s event, but if we can’t it is because there is a monumental difference between us.”

F1 still worth it

Pringle said he still believes investment in F1 is worth it, despite the hurdles that must be negotiated to complete a deal.

“I still believe in the inherent value of F1,” he said. “The red team [Ferrari] isn’t going anywhere and as long as they stay that’s fine. Lewis Hamilton will sign another two or three-year contract after this one comes to an end, and we’ve got Lando Norris, George Russell and half of [London-born Thai] Alex Albon coming up, all of whom the British fans can get behind. 

“What we want to do with the venue, our mission statement, is to become a nationally recognised family focused leisure destination with motorsport at its heart. We have to be broader, but we need our motorsport profile and F1 is probably the best marketing money we could spend.”

Silverstone Hotel and Experience coming soon

Other revenue streams look set to “transform” the Silverstone business in the next year. A hotel is currently under construction on the start/finish straight opposite the Wing pit complex, while a heritage centre based in the giant ex-aircraft hanger next to the main entrance should open before the end of the year, despite recent delays to its completion.

“The hotel will be up in time for next year’s Grand Prix that we don’t yet have, although we are not building it for F1,” said Pringle. “We are building it to make the Wing work as the biggest conference and exhibition space between London and Birmingham. 

“That will be transformational to our business and precisely the sort of 52-week a year revenue that we need to be driving out of Silverstone, rather than relying on middle-aged men on Sundays in July to pay our bills.

“The Silverstone Experience was supposed to be open for this year’s grand prix and very regrettably, the lead contractor has gone into administration, which was really unfortunate. Within less than a month before completion, the project ground to a halt. We are in the process of trying to knit it back together again. It will open in the autumn.”

Read more

Why Canadian GP controversy is good for Formula 1

The new battle for the British Grand Prix

How Lando Norris became Britain's youngest-ever F1 star​

Join the debate

Comments
2

Big Jeff

1 July 2019

...a straight talker.

Thekrankis

1 July 2019
It is like cricket. A deadly dull minority sport on paytv.

Look at the success of womens football on terrestrial tv vs the un noticed paytv cricket.

Put F1 back on terrestrial TV and make it exciting again....or give up.

Steam cars are due a revival.

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week