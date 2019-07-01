Silverstone boss uncertain circuit will host 2020 British GP

“Suggestions that government support should be there in Britain is nonsense because we’ve seen it with Turkey, India, Malaysia and they are no longer on the calendar,” he said. “There’s a reason why we’ve had a grand prix every year in this country since 1950 and that is the fee is paid by the enormous fanbase – and that is a strength, not a weakness.

“Silverstone is owned by the British Racing Drivers’ Club, and there are 800 racing drivers and those who made their success possible, and they passionately want to keep their sport at the circuit. So my brief is to retain it, but don’t break the company while doing so.

“I will be very disappointed if we are not able to announce something before or at this year’s event, but if we can’t it is because there is a monumental difference between us.”

F1 still worth it

Pringle said he still believes investment in F1 is worth it, despite the hurdles that must be negotiated to complete a deal.

“I still believe in the inherent value of F1,” he said. “The red team [Ferrari] isn’t going anywhere and as long as they stay that’s fine. Lewis Hamilton will sign another two or three-year contract after this one comes to an end, and we’ve got Lando Norris, George Russell and half of [London-born Thai] Alex Albon coming up, all of whom the British fans can get behind.

“What we want to do with the venue, our mission statement, is to become a nationally recognised family focused leisure destination with motorsport at its heart. We have to be broader, but we need our motorsport profile and F1 is probably the best marketing money we could spend.”

Silverstone Hotel and Experience coming soon

Other revenue streams look set to “transform” the Silverstone business in the next year. A hotel is currently under construction on the start/finish straight opposite the Wing pit complex, while a heritage centre based in the giant ex-aircraft hanger next to the main entrance should open before the end of the year, despite recent delays to its completion.

“The hotel will be up in time for next year’s Grand Prix that we don’t yet have, although we are not building it for F1,” said Pringle. “We are building it to make the Wing work as the biggest conference and exhibition space between London and Birmingham.

“That will be transformational to our business and precisely the sort of 52-week a year revenue that we need to be driving out of Silverstone, rather than relying on middle-aged men on Sundays in July to pay our bills.