Radical 1400bhp Porsche restomod to take on Pikes Peak

American racer Ken Block has shown off the Hoonipigasus, an outlandish 1400bhp Porsche-based creation that he will race at the Pikes Peak hillclimb in June.

It started out in life as a four-cylinder Porsche 912 (a 1960s budget version of the Porsche 911) but has been radically modified for the event by Block’s Hoonigan Racing outfit and Porsche specialist BBi Autosport, which has taken several class wins at the event over the years.

Almost a decade in the making, the car has been completely redesigned, with a huge splitter and towering rear wing helping to keep it glued to the road. The rear wheels have been moved out and further back to help improve handling, while the lack of a rear bumper shows off the inner workings.

The Hoonipigasus has been fitted with a mid-mounted twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre flat six producing around 1380bhp. Despite this new engine and a four-wheel-drive powertrain, the car weighs just 1000kg.

The transmission tunnel runs from shoulder height down to the front axle to lower the centre of gravity, while the car rides on height-adjustable GPS suspension, which raises and lowers the car to suit specific parts of the hillclimb.

The bright-pink livery - designed by street artist Trouble Andrew - pays tribute to the Porsche 917/20, a research car that raced in the 1971 Le Mans 24 Hours with a famous livery depicting butcher’s meat cuts running over the bodywork, earning itself the nickname Pink Pig.

Pikes Peak is a personal conquest for Block, who contested the event in his first year of racing back in 2005.

“The Pikes Peak Hill Climb is one of the big reasons as to why I’m a rally driver,” said Block. “The list of drivers who have raced and won this hillclimb includes many of my heroes: Walter Röhrl, Ari Vatanen, Michèle Mouton, Sébastien Loeb and Rod Millen to name a few.

“I’ve always wanted the chance to race Pikes Peak at the top level and compete for an overall win - and with our team and BBi Autosport creating this amazing Porsche, we’ve got a good shot.”

Block has previously taken his Ford Mustang-based Hoonicorn up Pikes Peak as part of his Climbkhana video, but this will be his first time aiming for overall victory.