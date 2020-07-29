Official BTCC video game series to be revived in 2022

The British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) will gain its own official video game in 2022 as part of a new deal with developer Motorsport Games.

The new release will be the first bespoke BTCC game since Codemasters’ TOCA 2 Touring Cars, which allowed players to progress through the 1998 BTCC season, as well as participate in support series, including Formula Ford and the Ford Fiesta championship.

The agreement gives Motorsport Games a ‘multi-year licence’ to develop the official BTCC video game and associated esport activities. Further details have not yet been revealed, but it can be expected to be playable on the next generation of consoles, which include the Xbox One X and PlayStation 5, as well as PC.

Alan Gow, BTCC’s chief executive, said: “I’m proud to say that the huge demand from the BTCC and TOCA game fans is being answered. Just like the original BTCC/TOCA game, this will be a dedicated BTCC game featuring all the cars, all the teams, all the drivers and all the circuits - not merely some elements partially incorporated into an existing game.

“It is hugely important to me, our teams, drivers and fans that any new BTCC game reflected exactly what everyone loves about our championship: the incredibly close non-stop action, intense competition and great enjoyment. I’ve no doubt that Motorsport Games will deliver exactly that.”

Motorsport Games is responsible for the NASCAR Heat video game franchise as well as various esports racing competitions, including Formula E’s ‘Race at Home Challenge’, the Le Mans Esports Series and the virtual ‘#NotTheGP’ Formula 1 championship. The firm’s creative director, Paul Coleman, began his career as a developer on the original TOCA racing games and said: “There is a clear demand and appetite for a new touring car game.”

The news comes ahead of this weekend’s BTCC 2020 season opener at Donington Park, which kicks off a condensed calendar comprising 27 races across nine events.

