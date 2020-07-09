New BTCC hybrid powertrain completes first test

The British Touring Car Championship has tested its new hybrid powertrain system for the first time.

A Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla fitted with the new Cosworth-developed TOCA Hybrid system, scheduled to be introduced in the 2022 season, ran during the BTCC’s recent two-day test at Snetterton in Norfolk. Development driver Darren Turner drove the machine on both days of the test, running in wet and dry conditions.

The hybrid system will be integrated into the championship's existing 2.0-litre turbocharged powertrain, using a 60V gearbox-mounted electric motor. Activating hybrid mode will add around 40bhp to a car’s power output, and the BTCC will use it to replace success ballast, with race winners getting restricted use of the hybrid system.

BTCC boss Alan Gow said the test was “an extremely proud moment for everyone involved in the BTCC and the TOCA Hybrid project itself.”

He added: “The BTCC was the first major touring car series to confirm its intentions and pathway for introducing hybrid technology and this is clearly another hugely significant milestone as part of that.

“This is obviously just the start of the extensive programme ahead, prior to the full introduction of hybrid technology into the BTCC in 2022, but Cosworth, Speedworks and all of the technical partners involved should be congratulated for the professionalism, expertise and efficiency shown.”

Turner said: “The BTCC is leading from the front yet again, and this will be a great addition to the racing. We have regularly deployed the system on track and it works really well. It will undoubtedly add an extra and exciting dimension to both the defensive and attacking aspects of the racing.”

READ MORE

BTCC: Cosworth to provide hybrid technology for 2022

Racing Lines: the man bringing hybrid technology to the BTCC

How to build a BTCC race engine