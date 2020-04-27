BTCC announces new 27-race calendar to begin in August

Revised 2020 schedule will begin on 1 August at Donington Park if government guidelines allow
James Attwood, digital editor
27 April 2020

British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) bosses have unveiled a provisional revised schedule for 2020 that will begin in August and feature 27 races across nine events.

The season is now provisionally set to start at Donington Park on 1 August, although series chiefs said the plans "remain conditional upon receiving appropriate government directives and approvals regarding the resumption of sporting activities".

The compressed calendar spans four months and will include four races across five weekends in August. The season is due to end at Brands Hatch on 15 November.

The revised calendar includes every venue on the original calendar, although one of the two events due to be run at Silverstone has been cut, reducing the schedule to 27 races from 30.

BTCC boss Alan Gow said: “These are incredibly challenging times for the whole nation. Through it all, we have seen the importance of being both adaptable and pragmatic, and the BTCC is no different. So it’s entirely logical to draft plans and lock-in our provisional dates, with the ability to amend those if circumstances dictate.

"Obviously this calendar presents a hectic four months, with three separate back-to-back events and four events in the first five weeks alone. But our teams and drivers are fully up for the challenge: there’s such enormous energy, enthusiasm and passion for the BTCC that everyone will want to just roll up their sleeves and get the action underway when the time comes to go racing."

While organisers of the Formula 1 British Grand Prix have confirmed fans will not be allowed to attend if it goes ahead as scheduled in July, BTCC organisers made no direct mention about whether spectators would be permitted at races, depending on any social distancing rules put in place by the UK government.

However, Gow added: "The overarching element will always be to ensure we have the correct procedures and protocols in place, in order to provide a safe environment. But before that time comes, the most important thing we can all do is to please stay safe and also protect the health of others.”

The sole race weekend at Silverstone will be held on the venue's National Circuit, which means the BTCC will not race on the International Circuit this year. It was due to be the first time that layout would have been used by the BTCC.

2020 British Touring Car Championship provisional calendar

2 August Donington Park, Leicestershire

9 August Brands Hatch Indy, Kent

23 August Oulton Park, Cheshire

30 August Knockhill, Fife

19 September Thruxton, Hampshire

27 September Silverstone National, Northamptonshire

11 October Croft, Yorkshire

25 October Snetterton 300, Norfolk

15 November Brands Hatch GP, Kent

