BTCC announces new 27-race calendar to begin in August

British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) bosses have unveiled a provisional revised schedule for 2020 that will begin in August and feature 27 races across nine events.

The season is now provisionally set to start at Donington Park on 1 August, although series chiefs said the plans "remain conditional upon receiving appropriate government directives and approvals regarding the resumption of sporting activities".

The compressed calendar spans four months and will include four races across five weekends in August. The season is due to end at Brands Hatch on 15 November.

The revised calendar includes every venue on the original calendar, although one of the two events due to be run at Silverstone has been cut, reducing the schedule to 27 races from 30.

BTCC boss Alan Gow said: “These are incredibly challenging times for the whole nation. Through it all, we have seen the importance of being both adaptable and pragmatic, and the BTCC is no different. So it’s entirely logical to draft plans and lock-in our provisional dates, with the ability to amend those if circumstances dictate.

"Obviously this calendar presents a hectic four months, with three separate back-to-back events and four events in the first five weeks alone. But our teams and drivers are fully up for the challenge: there’s such enormous energy, enthusiasm and passion for the BTCC that everyone will want to just roll up their sleeves and get the action underway when the time comes to go racing."

While organisers of the Formula 1 British Grand Prix have confirmed fans will not be allowed to attend if it goes ahead as scheduled in July, BTCC organisers made no direct mention about whether spectators would be permitted at races, depending on any social distancing rules put in place by the UK government.