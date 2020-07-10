Mugello and Sochi added to revised Formula 1 2020 calendar

Italy’s Mugello circuit has been added to the Formula 1 calendar for the first time, joining Russia’s Sochi track in a revised schedule for September.

The start of the 2020 season was delayed by 114 days as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, finally getting underway last week at the Red Bull Ring in Austria. Only the first eight races leading up to the end of August had been confirmed, however, with the two new events taking the championship towards its as-yet-unconfirmed finale.

The Tuscan Grand Prix at Mugello will take place on 13 September. This will be the first time that an F1 race has been held at the Ferrari-owned circuit, although official testing did take place there in 2012. The venue is more commonly associated with the MotoGP motorcycle series and is known for its 0.7-mile main straight.

The Russian Grand Prix will return to the seaside resort of Sochi for the sixth time since 2014, perhaps marking the end of the original 2014-2020 agreement to hold F1 races at the venue.

With 10 races now confirmed, the 2020 season still falls well short of the 21 events that made up 2019’s calendar, but F1 says there are “more to be announced in the coming weeks” and expects to host between 15 and 18 in total.

F1 CEO Chase Carey said: “We had a great start to our season in Austria last weekend, and we are increasingly confident in our plans to race throughout the remainder of 2020. The Russian Grand Prix is a major moment in our season, and we are looking forward to being back in Sochi in September.

“We are equally excited to see Formula 1 race for the first time at Mugello, an occasion that will mark Ferrari’s 1000th [F1 championship] Grand Prix. Both races will be a huge boost for fans with more announcements on the next races in our calendar coming in the weeks ahead.”

Along with Mugello and Sochi, F1 will race again at Austria this weekend for the Styrian Grand Prix and twice at Silverstone in August. There will also be conventional visits to Hungary, Spain and Belgium. Initially, races will be held behind closed doors, but F1 bosses anticipate that spectators will be allowed in towards the end of the season.

Extra European rounds are under consideration, too, with Hockenheim in Germany and Portimão in Portugal being considered. In addition, Bahrain, China and Russia could each hold double-header races.

