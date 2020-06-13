Daniel Ricciardo on F1's future, Hamilton's success and how to win

Daniel Ricciardo, 30, has started 171 Formula 1 races, scoring seven wins, 29 podiums, three pole positions and 13 fastest laps.
Lewis Hamilton, 35, has started 250 F1 races, scoring six world championships, 84 wins, 151 podiums, 88 pole positions and 47 fastest laps. Yet Ricciardo is modestly but forcefully unequivocal. “There are rarely unicorns in sport,” he says. “There’s always a small handful of people who have the talent to win on any given day, and our sport is no different. I believe there’s a group of us at the top tier, and I believe I and a handful of others, in the same car, could have given him a run for those titles.”
On the day we speak, Ricciardo is a Renault driver through and through, kicking his heels at home in Australia at the curtailed current season and rumoured to be earning £26.5 million per year, which gives an insight into how highly the team valued him when they signed him from Red Bull in 2019. As you read this, he remains a Renault driver but now has a contract signed and sealed to move to McLaren for 2021. His retainer is likely to be substantially lower, albeit a result of market forces rather than undoubtedly disappointing results over the past 12 months for a man who sets out his stall as a potential world champion.
So how good is Ricciardo, and will his move to McLaren – likened disparagingly by one football fan as the equivalent of moving from Arsenal to Tottenham Hotspur in that it takes him from one potential top-of-the-midfield team to another – be enough to convert his own self-belief into the kind of results that separate the good from the great?
On the one hand, Ricciardo’s move to Renault has done far more for his bank balance than his reputation, with the team losing performance last year compared with 2018. He was seen off by Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen in 2018 and, if you want to be really mean (but factual), was outscored three seasons prior by the soon-to-be sacked Daniil Kvyat.
Peter Cavellini
The right car.
He said it himself, if they raced each other in the same car, he thought he could beat Hamilton, but he's not, just like next year the Redbull could be the car to be in or Ferrari even.Give a good driver a bad car he'll not make it any better.
Leslie Brook
He raced Verstappen in the same car and was beaten so badly he left to join Renault, the chances of him holding his own against Hamilton are slim.
