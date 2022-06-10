BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Ferrari's 2023 Le Mans contender tests on track
UP NEXT
Renault Austral: Kadjar successor confirmed for UK in 2023

Ferrari's 2023 Le Mans contender tests on track

Purpose-built racer will mark Ferrari's return to the circuit after 50 years
Mark Tisshaw
News
3 mins read
6 July 2022

Ferrari will return to Le Mans for the first time in 50 years next year, with a prototype hypercar currently testing on its track in Italy.

Spotted in a camouflaged livery, the Le Mans challenger has been lapping the Ferrari-owned Fiorano Circuit, with Antonella Coletta, head of Competizioni GT, exclaiming: "We are proud of what we have achieved".

His comments come as the Italian marque released a new preview image, showing off the look of the LMH-class racer, but still without giving much away. Last month, the car maker confirmed the project with another teaser image captioned “the countdown is on” ahead of the 2023 endurance race.

Related articles

 

Speaking to Autocar, Coletta said that the pressure was on Ferrari immediately to win at Le Mans. In 2023, “our dream is to win”, he said, “but unfortunately, that’ll be the dream of the other competitors! First of all, we need the best car and the best solutions, but the target from the first race is the victory, of course."

Confirming the car had been in development for 18 months, he added: “Coming with a prototype was a dream, but now it’s a reality. Our next dream is an overall win, with the best technology we can put on the track. We have pressure but we have a good staff who work well. Ferrari has a massive pressure every day. This is another important challenge we have, but we’re ready for this."

Coletta said Ferrari was drawn to the new LMH category of Le Mans and sports car racing, where it will compete alongside the likes of Toyota and Peugeot, because the open regulations allowed it to build all the major components in the car, including the chassis, engine, gearbox, suspension and electronics.

LMH cars will also be able to compete against the LMDh cars that BMW and Porsche are developing, rules that include far more spec parts, but balance of performance regulations will allow LMDh and LMH cars to race at the front of the Le Mans grid, a race Ferrari last won outright in 1965.

“We need to fight together, and the main thing for me is the stability of the rules,” said Coletta. “The key to success is the rules of the championship. We’re confident for this that the rules will be consistent for this championship and will be a very good base. It’s the first time we’re all together.”

Advertisement

Latest Drives

01 Skoda Karoq 2022 FD hero track
The Skoda Karoq has just been facelifted...
Skoda Karoq 2.0 TSI 4x4 review
Skoda Karoq 2.0 TSI 4x4 review
Vauxhall Grandland Ultimate (Elite) 130PS Petrol Auto Cobalt Blue front tracking
Vauxhall Grandland 1.2 Turbo Ultimate 2022 review
Vauxhall Grandland 1.2 Turbo Ultimate 2022 review
Nissan Qashqai E Power front three quarters
Nissan Qashqai E-Power 2022 review
Nissan Qashqai E-Power 2022 review
1 Toyota Corolla touring sports proto 2023 FD hero track
Toyota Corolla Touring Sports 1.8 Hybrid 2022 review
Toyota Corolla Touring Sports 1.8 Hybrid 2022 review
1 Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica frontcorner
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica 2022 review
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica 2022 review

View all latest drives

Back to top

LMH rules allow for either a prototype racer or a model developed from a road car. Ferrari has adopted the former approach, and Coletta said that “honestly, there are not even that many parts” in the LMH car from any Ferrari road car. “But LMH is a good place to start parts for the future,” he added.

“It’s a good laboratory, and we have good experience from the past,” said Coletta, about previous race to road experiences, while he’s “sure my staff has ideas that we can put on the car that will be good for the future [road cars]”.

Coletta said he expects the new hypercar to make its race debut next March ahead of its Le Mans debut next June. The project is currently in development at Maranello in Ferrari’s racing HQ, where Coletta’s team of 115, which also looks after its GT racing programme and the soon-to-launch Ferrari 296 GT3, is integrated among the Formula 1 team.

There has been no big recruitment drive among the GT racing team to realise the new hypercar, Coletta said, because he “prefers to grow with a little number”. He added: “If you grow too much, you lose control of the staff. Having not many people is easier control.”

There’s no news yet on who will drive the new hypercar for Ferrari, but Brit James Calado, who races in the GTE Pro category for Ferrari, said there is “a chance” he could drive it, but it is “up to Antonella [Coletta]”. He added: “We’ve been developing this car for a long time, and have done lots of sim work. We’ve been busy.”

Used cars for sale

 Mercedes-Benz C-CLASS 2.0 C300 AMG Line G-Tronic+ Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2019
£27,145
34,593miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Mercedes-Benz E-CLASS 2.0 E220d SE (Premium) G-Tronic+ Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2018
£20,700
68,260miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Fiat GRANDE PUNTO 1.4 Active Sport 3dr
2006
£1,395
113,800miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Volkswagen Up! 1.0 Move Up! Euro 5 3dr
2013
£4,490
74,578miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
BMW X3 3.0 30d M Sport Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£20,995
58,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Volvo XC60 2.0 T5 Momentum Auto AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£28,499
15,505miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Renault CLIO 1.2 TCe Dynamique Euro 4 3dr
2010
£2,495
110,055miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Mercedes-Benz GLA 1.3 GLA250e 15.6kWh Exclusive Edition 8G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£41,499
11,820miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2i Sting Euro 6 3dr
2016
£6,700
36,101miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

01 Skoda Karoq 2022 FD hero track
The Skoda Karoq has just been facelifted...
Skoda Karoq 2.0 TSI 4x4 review
Skoda Karoq 2.0 TSI 4x4 review
Vauxhall Grandland Ultimate (Elite) 130PS Petrol Auto Cobalt Blue front tracking
Vauxhall Grandland 1.2 Turbo Ultimate 2022 review
Vauxhall Grandland 1.2 Turbo Ultimate 2022 review
Nissan Qashqai E Power front three quarters
Nissan Qashqai E-Power 2022 review
Nissan Qashqai E-Power 2022 review
1 Toyota Corolla touring sports proto 2023 FD hero track
Toyota Corolla Touring Sports 1.8 Hybrid 2022 review
Toyota Corolla Touring Sports 1.8 Hybrid 2022 review
1 Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica frontcorner
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica 2022 review
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica 2022 review

View all latest drives