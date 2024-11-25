Defender to enter Dakar Rally in 2026

Jaguar Land Rover will enter the Defender brand into the 2026 Dakar Rally series.

The British marque will operate under a works team into the off-road endurance race, using Defender’s “extreme durability and capability in the most demanding motorsport competition on earth”.

Further details on its entry in the “Everest of motorsport” will be revealed next year, said JLR motorsport boss James Barclay, who added: “Our first time ever with a factory entry into the Dakar means we are right at the beginning of our journey. We are conscious of how much we have to learn and achieve before taking the start in 2026, but we are already well under way and looking forward to the adventure,”

Today’s announcement also includes confirmation that the brand is now an official sponsor of the competition until 2028, which means it will provide a fleet of Defenders support vehicles, specially engineered for the race.

Mark Cameron, Defender brand boss, said: “Adventure is in the very DNA of the Defender brand, so we are inspired to partner with Dakar – the ultimate motorsport adventure – where competitors truly embrace the impossible.

“Our partnership begins in 2025 when Defender will showcase its capability and durability as the official car of the event, but we are already looking to the future and entering a Defender Dakar works team from 2026.”

The 47th edition of the iconic event – the sixth to be hosted in Saudi Arabia – will start on 3 January in Bisha, finishing on 17 January in Shubaytah.