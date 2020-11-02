BACK TO ALL NEWS
BTCC: Brands Hatch finale given go-ahead by government

Rounds 25, 26 and 27 of British Touring Car Championship can run behind closed doors on 14/15 November
2 November 2020

The organisers of the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) have confirmed that the final rounds of the season will take place behind closed doors, despite the new lockdown measures. 

Announced today by organisers TOCA, the secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sport has classified the motorsport under the Elite Sport category, allowing it to continue as scheduled.

The decision places the BTCC in the same category as the Premier League and English Football League, which are also allowed to continue during the new lockdown. 

A statement issued by the organisers confirms that the BTCC “has worked tirelessly to maintain the safety of its drivers, teams, staff and all personnel through its own strict protocols that actually exceed those of the government guidelines”. 

It added: “TOCA will continue to ensure those protocols are strictly adhered to so as to provide a very safe and secure environment for all participants at our final event.”

The season finale, which will be broadcast live on ITV4 on 14 and 15 November, is taking place at Brands Hatch in Kent.

Colin Turkington currently leads the standings by just nine points in his West Surrey Racing BMW 330i, with Ash Sutton in his Infiniti Q50 still in the running in second. Dan Cammish in his Team Dynamics Honda Civic Type R is 25 points off the lead. 

