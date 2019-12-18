BMW retains champions Jordan and Turkington for 2020

The works BMW British Touring Car Championship squad has confirmed it will continue to field a trio of 330i M Sport machines next year for reigning champion Colin Turkington, former title-winner Andrew Jordan and rising star Tom Oliphant.

The West Surrey Racing-run outfit dominated the series in 2019, with the new 3 Series taking 11 wins from 30 races, and Turkington and Jordan battling for the title.

While Turkington and Oliphant ran under the Team BMW banner, Jordan’s entry was backed by long-time sponsor Pirtek. That firm’s withdrawal had put Jordan’s future in the series in doubt, but the 2013 winner has now reached a deal to stay with WSR in a third Team BMW entry.

Jordan said: “I think it’s a powerful statement for BMW to have three cars all looking the same on the grid,” adding: “I was single-minded when it came to next season and hadn’t talked to anyone else, which is why I’m so honoured that BMW worked so hard to keep me on board.”

Turkington, who is aiming for a record-breaking fifth championship next year, said that “remaining with this team and with the BMW 3 Series gives me the best chance to achieve further success".

The 2020 BTCC season starts at Donington Park on 29 March.

