Opinion: Breen finally gets well-deserved WRC seat

It’s incredible that it has taken so long, but finally, at the age of 31, Craig Breen has a full-time ride on the World Rally Championship. Not just in any car, either, but one that’s rumoured to be a benchmark: M-Sport’s new Ford Puma WRC.

Until now, Breen was pulling together drives where he could. Even when the Irishman was a Citroën factory driver (from 2016 to 2018), he never quite got a complete programme, missing at least a few events every year. He has still never done Rally Mexico, for instance.

It has been a similar story with Hyundai, for which he has driven nine WRC events in the past three years. Here’s the thing, though: on four of them, he ended up on the podium, including the last three he did this season. On the rest, he was never out of the points.

So what took Breen so long to get properly recognised? He has never been rolling in money, being just an ordinary guy from Waterford, and he has always had his feet planted firmly on the ground. He has promised that he will keep making the tea – a drink that he consumes in astonishing quantities – at M-Sport.

Most of all, Breen is just a passionate enthusiast who lives for rallying. When he’s not competing on the global or European stage, you will find him on Irish rallies driving anything from an MG Metro 6R4 (his favourite rally car) to a Mk2 Ford Escort. Either that or watching rally videos at home.

One of the biggest face-offs the sport has yet to see would be a Mastermind-style contest, with rallying as the specialist subject, between Breen and Toyota team principal Jari- Matti Latvala. The outcome would undoubtedly make Latvala’s defeat by 0.2sec on the 2011 Jordan Rally seem like an ample margin.

“This is all I’ve ever wanted to do,” says Breen about his opportunity of a lifetime. “And I feel genuinely honoured and privileged to have the chance to do it with M-Sport.”