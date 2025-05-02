BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: BTCC confirms 10-event calendar for 2026
UP NEXT
New Aston Martin DBX S outpunches Purosangue with 717bhp

BTCC confirms 10-event calendar for 2026

Britain's top motorsport championship keeps same events but dates get shuffled due to World Cup

James Attwood
News
2 mins read
2 May 2025

Next year’s Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship will retain the same 10 events next year but it will undergo a minor reshuffle because of football's FIFA World Cup.

The 2026 calendar for Britain’s leading motorsport championship has been revealed less than a week after the season-opening event for the 2025 season, held at Donington Park.

The Derbyshire circuit will again host the first round of the season in 2026, followed by trips to Brands Hatch and Snetterton.

Related articles

The calendar will then undergo a minor shuffle, with the BTCC’s traditional summer break being brought forward from July to June. This is to account for UK television partner ITV4’s commitment to screening FIFA World Cup games during that period.

As a result, Oulton Park retains its traditional June date but becomes the fourth event of the season, with the visit to the high-speed Thruxton circuit moving to late July.

The Autocar-backed championship then visits Knockhill, the Donington Park Grand Prix circuit, Croft and Silverstone before again concluding on the Brands Hatch Grand Prix circuit on 10/11 October.

BTCC boss Alan Gow said: “It is a very busy summer in the sporting calendar, particularly with the football World Cup, which presents ITV with some clashing commitments. However, it also gave us an opportunity to make some tweaks to the schedule, which includes the shift in dates to the likes of Thruxton and Croft.

“Once again, releasing the calendar to our teams, support races, stakeholders and the public this early is advantageous for all in forward-planning, whilst it also benefits the rest of the motorsport pyramid in the UK as they can also schedule their events with these dates in mind.”

2026 British Touring Car Championship calendar

18-19 April Donington Park National

9-10 May Brands Hatch Indy

23-24 May Snetterton

6-7 June Oulton Park

25-26 July Thruxton

8-9 August Knockhill

22-23 August Donington Park Grand Prix

5-6 September Croft

26-27 September Silverstone

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

LR Discovery Sport 2025 jb20250120 7544
Land Rover Discovery Sport
7
Land Rover Discovery Sport
Porsche Panamera Turbo S E Hybrid front tracking 0630
Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid and Turbo S E-Hybrid
10
Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid and Turbo S E-Hybrid
Toyota Prius RT 2025 Review front corner 30
Toyota Prius
8
Toyota Prius
01 Genesis Electrified G80 RT 2022 Lead front
Genesis Electrified G80
7
Genesis Electrified G80
audi s6 avant e tron 2025 Review front tracking 0006
Audi A6 E-tron and S6 E-tron review
7
Audi A6 E-tron and S6 E-tron review

View all car reviews

Back to top

10/11 October Brands Hatch Grand Prix 

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

James Attwood

James Attwood, digital editor
Title: Associate editor

James is Autocar’s associate editor, and has more than 20 years of experience of working in automotive and motorsport journalism. He has been in his current role since September 2024, and helps lead Autocar's features and new sections, while regularly interviewing some of the biggest names in the industry. Oh, and he once helped make Volkswagen currywurst. Really.

Before first joining Autocar in 2017, James spent more than a decade in motorsport journalist, working on Autosport, autosport.com, F1 Racing and Motorsport News, covering everything from club rallying to top-level international events. He also spent 18 months running Move Electric, Haymarket's e-mobility title, where he developed knowledge of the e-bike and e-scooter markets. 

used cars for sale

 Volkswagen T-ROC 1.5 TSI Style DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£25,584
13,451miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen TIGUAN 2.0 TDI BlueMotion Tech R-Line 4Motion Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£19,592
46,153miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen ARTEON 2.0 TSI R-Line Fastback DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£27,302
17,724miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen TIGUAN 2.0 TDI R-Line DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£34,098
5,558miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi RS3 2.5 TFSI Audi Sport Edition Sportback S Tronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£40,651
15,593miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi A5 2.0 TFSI 35 S Line Sportback S Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£27,651
14,566miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Kia PICANTO 1.25 2 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£8,250
30,637miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda Octavia 1.0 TSI S Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£12,499
25,070miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Lexus RX 3.5 450h V6 Advance CVT 4WD Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr (Sunroof)
2012
£5,795
165,726miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

LR Discovery Sport 2025 jb20250120 7544
Land Rover Discovery Sport
7
Land Rover Discovery Sport
Porsche Panamera Turbo S E Hybrid front tracking 0630
Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid and Turbo S E-Hybrid
10
Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid and Turbo S E-Hybrid
Toyota Prius RT 2025 Review front corner 30
Toyota Prius
8
Toyota Prius
01 Genesis Electrified G80 RT 2022 Lead front
Genesis Electrified G80
7
Genesis Electrified G80
audi s6 avant e tron 2025 Review front tracking 0006
Audi A6 E-tron and S6 E-tron review
7
Audi A6 E-tron and S6 E-tron review

View all car reviews