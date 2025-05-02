Next year’s Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship will retain the same 10 events next year but it will undergo a minor reshuffle because of football's FIFA World Cup.

The 2026 calendar for Britain’s leading motorsport championship has been revealed less than a week after the season-opening event for the 2025 season, held at Donington Park.

The Derbyshire circuit will again host the first round of the season in 2026, followed by trips to Brands Hatch and Snetterton.

The calendar will then undergo a minor shuffle, with the BTCC’s traditional summer break being brought forward from July to June. This is to account for UK television partner ITV4’s commitment to screening FIFA World Cup games during that period.

As a result, Oulton Park retains its traditional June date but becomes the fourth event of the season, with the visit to the high-speed Thruxton circuit moving to late July.

The Autocar-backed championship then visits Knockhill, the Donington Park Grand Prix circuit, Croft and Silverstone before again concluding on the Brands Hatch Grand Prix circuit on 10/11 October.

BTCC boss Alan Gow said: “It is a very busy summer in the sporting calendar, particularly with the football World Cup, which presents ITV with some clashing commitments. However, it also gave us an opportunity to make some tweaks to the schedule, which includes the shift in dates to the likes of Thruxton and Croft.

“Once again, releasing the calendar to our teams, support races, stakeholders and the public this early is advantageous for all in forward-planning, whilst it also benefits the rest of the motorsport pyramid in the UK as they can also schedule their events with these dates in mind.”

2026 British Touring Car Championship calendar

18-19 April Donington Park National

9-10 May Brands Hatch Indy

23-24 May Snetterton

6-7 June Oulton Park

25-26 July Thruxton

8-9 August Knockhill

22-23 August Donington Park Grand Prix

5-6 September Croft

26-27 September Silverstone